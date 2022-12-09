Facts Support Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 Indictment, Adam Schiff Says





Representative Adam Schiff, a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 uprising on the U.S. Capitol, said Wednesday that evidence gathered by the panel supports a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump.

In an interview with NPR, the California Democrat was asked if he thought Trump committed any specific, prosecutable crimes on or before January 6.

Yes, I know that, answered Schiff. He referenced a federal judge writing in a March ruling that Trump most likely committed crimes when he tried to block Congressional certification of Joe Bidens’ victory in the 2020 presidential election.

That decision, Schiff said, is just one example, one particular offense whose facts I believe support a potential charge against the former president.

The Justice Department, in my view, must hold everyone equally accountable before the law, and that includes former presidents when they engage in crime, Schiff continued.

Get today in politics

A roundup of top political stories from around the Globe, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Schiffs’ comments come days after the committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, said he would present evidence to the Justice Department that some people, including Trump, have committed federal crimes as part of efforts to to annul the results of the elections. He did not specify who or what charges the panel would refer to the ministry.

Congress can make criminal referrals to the Justice Department, but it does not have the power to issue criminal charges. The Justice Department is already investigating Trump’s efforts to void the election, and last month Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigation.

With the committee set to disband with the start of the next Congress in January, Schiff said the committee intended to release its findings to avoid what he described as Republicans being able to select certain evidence. and mislead the country with a false narrative.

Thompson said Wednesday the committee was set to release the report and its decisions on potential criminal referrals on Dec. 21.

The committee held a series of televised hearings over the summer and fall that revealed new details about multi-party efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including plans to seize voting machines and submit an alternative list of voters in key battleground states that Biden won. During the hearings, senior Trump administration officials testified to Trump’s behavior and statements on January 6 and described Trump’s efforts to stay in power despite being repeatedly told he had lost.

In other revelations, the committee illustrated the close proximity between rioters and then-Vice President Mike Pence, the target of their anger over the false theory that Trump and conservative law professor John Eastman have pushed for Pence to unilaterally block certification on Jan. 6. , and released phone recordings to show the fear felt by Secret Service agents as the violent mob overran the Capitol.

The committee wrapped up its hearings in October by voting unanimously to subpoena Trump.

Amanda Kaufman can be contacted at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/12/08/nation/facts-support-indicting-donald-trump-over-jan-6-adam-schiff-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos