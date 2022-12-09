Donald Trump does not respect (or even understand) the Constitution





The revelation that former President Donald Trump supports repealing the US Constitution if that’s what it takes to make him president again hardly deserves the name.

Trump’s comment that he posted to Truth Social on Saturday and vehemently denied on Monday is a slightly more explicit rejection of constitutional constraints than he has dared to in the past. But it fits perfectly with his longstanding opposition to any inviolable limits on state power when that power is in its own hands, or at least exercised to its advantage. That Trump never cared about the Constitution is the most obvious thing in the world.

This apathy was evident long before Trump officially entered politics. One of the first indicators was his troubling affection for eminent domain, the government’s authority to take private property for public use on the condition that it pay just compensation to the owner. Eminent domain is based on the Fifth Amendment, so the bare concept is not unconstitutional, but in 2005 the Supreme Court significantly expanded the doctrine, allowing public use to include private development that the government think it’s a good idea.

The potential for corruption is clear and the decision deeply unpopular, Kelo v. New London, remains controversial to this day, but Trump absolutely loved it. He agreed 100%, he said on Fox News at the time, and he had the personal story to prove it. In the late 1990s, Trump attempted to use eminent domain to evict an elderly widow from her three-decade home in Atlantic City. He wanted to replace his house with a batch of limos for his casino.

Through the efforts of the Institute for Justice, a libertarian public interest law firm, the widow kept her home. But Trump also retained something: his penchant for trying to circumvent or ignore the law when it suits him, and his obvious disinterest in constraints on projects and state powers that he deems desirable. .

On the campaign trail and as president, while insisting that he is 100% with the Constitution, Trump has made his unconstitutionalism even more apparent. Although he had recently discovered a personal interest in the Fourth Amendment, in 2015 he said he tended[s] prioritizing security over freedom when it comes to the right to privacy and the war on terror. The same year, he talks about looks[ing] in mosques and the establishment of a national registry of Muslims, both violations of the First Amendment.

In early 2016, Trump again had his sights set on gutting the First Amendment, this time wanting to open up libel laws to infringe on freedom of the press. That summer, he pledged to protect sections of the Constitution that don’t exist. In 2017 he said that the constitutional checks and balances that required him to share power with Congress was a very loose and archaic system, which is a very bad thing for the country. That fall, he said asserting Fifth Amendment rights is evidence of guilt. In 2018, he proposed unilaterally ending birthright citizenship in violation of the 14th Amendment.

In 2019, Trump repeatedly asserted that Article II of the Constitution gave him the right to do whatever I wanted. That same year, he argued that he should be able to abuse national emergency declarations to extend his own power beyond constitutional boundaries, because Democrats would do the same thing given the chance. In 2020, he reportedly expressed an interest in declaring martial law although the constitutional prerequisites for this, by Ex parte Milligan (1866), had not been met. And just last month he called for the execution of drug traffickers after a two-hour trial modeled on China’s communist justice system, a blatant rejection of constitutional due process. By the standard of many of his Republican supporters, even Trump’s record on the Second Amendment falls short.

The easy explanation for this perjured disregard for the Constitution is Trump’s self-confessed greed and willingness to ignore reality itself if it serves his purposes. But if I had to venture a longer theory, it would be that Trump’s mindset about government is a strange and dangerous anachronism, a holdover from the pre-Enlightenment era when power was increased by law. inherent in the statute instead of being duly distributed by law. Trump has no use for the Constitution because it is a medieval perspective, his ideal society a world of natural hierarchy and he is, of course, at the top, even if he has to end the Constitution to get there.

With all of this recorded, I must conclude with a list of concrete steps Trump’s Democratic opponents have taken over the past two years, while in control of the House, Senate and White House, to significantly reduce the power of the presidency in case Trump (or anyone with a similar view of the Constitution) wins the job again. I should be able to end this article this way, but I can’t, because the Democrats did no such thing. They have found time to spur medium-term Trump copycats, but strong structural limits for the executive are, as always, too much to ask.

His almost selfish contempt for the Constitution is not limited to Donald Trump.

