Have come under intense criticism: PM Modi calls ‘neutrals’ after Gujarat win





After the BJP’s landslide victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had come under intense criticism since 2002, when he was chief minister of Gujarat.

New Delhi ,

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing workers and party leaders at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter/BJP)

By India Today Web Desk: After BJP’s landslide victory in Gujarat Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had come under intense criticism since 2002, when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. Prime Minister Modi was addressing workers and party leaders at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Thursday after the BJP recorded a landslide victory in 154 Gujarat Assembly constituencies despite losing Himachal Pradesh in Congress. Read also | BJP keeps ‘asmita’ intact in Gujarat, Congress takes control of Himachal “The last elections must be analyzed on a large canvas. Those who call themselves neutral, who need to be neutral, where they are, when and how they change color, how they play the game, it is very important for the country to know this,” the BJP supremo said. #LOOK | The last elections must be analyzed on a large canvas. Those who call themselves neutral, who need to be neutral, where they are, when and how do they change color? And how they play the game is very important for the country to know: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/Ygm927UhUU

ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022 “People should know that those who claim to be ‘neutral’ are ‘thekedaars’, one cannot expect much honesty from them,” Prime Minister Modi said. The Prime Minister thanked the Electoral Commission for organizing free and fair elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Read also | Gujarat election result ushered in a new era of pro-incumbent voting “I would like to thank the Electoral Commission for organizing peaceful elections. As far as I know, there was no need to vote again in a voting booth. I also want to thank the voters of Himachal. The difference between the number of votes for the BJP and the Congress was less than 1%,” he said. Prime Minister Modi hailed the BJP’s landslide victory in Gujarat Assembly elections, saying the people of the state had created a record by breaking a record. “By giving the biggest mandate in the history of Gujarat to the BJP, the people of the state have created a new history. The people here have voted for the BJP to rise above caste, class , community and all kinds of divisions,” he said. Read also | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Poll Results: 4 Lessons BJP Should Learn From Election The Prime Minister said that people chose BJP in Gujarat because “BJP wants every establishment to reach every poor middle class family as soon as possible. People voted for BJP because it has the power to make the most important and difficult decisions in the interest of the country. The Gujarat results proved how strong the common man’s desire for a developed India is. The message is clear that whenever there is a challenge in front of the country, people show their faith in the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. Edited by: Rajnandini Mukherjee Posted on: December 8, 2022

