Rishi Sunak – Education, Wife and Net Worth
Rishi Sunak became the UK’s first colored Prime Minister after taking office in October 2022.
Who is Rishi Sunak?
After a successful start to his career in finance, Rishi Sunak entered Parliament as the Conservative MP for Richmond in 2015. Appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer five years later, he won praise for crafting a massive bailout to support struggling businesses and individuals amid the spread of Covid19. Sunak failed in his initial bid for the leadership of the Conservative Party, but became Britain’s first colored prime minister when Liz Truss abruptly resigned in October 2022.
How old is Rishi Sunak?
Rishi Sunak was born on May 12, 1980 in Southampton, England.
Parents and nationality
Sunak’s parents were born in Families of Indian origin in East Africa before settling in England in the 1960s. His father, Yashvir, became a general practitioner in the National Health Service and his mother, Usha, ran a pharmacy.
Early childhood and education
The eldest of three children, Sunak developed a love for cricket and a knack for business at an early age by helping in the family pharmacy.
Although an expected scholarship to Winchester College never materialized, Yashvir and Usha accepted the financial burden of sending their son to the prestigious boarding school, with Sunak contributing by working as a waiter during the holidays. He went on to edit the school newspaper, The Wykehamist, and became Winchester’s first “Head Boy” of Indian descent.
Sunak then enrolled at Lincoln College, University of Oxford, where he studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics. Little involved in school political circles, he instead became chairman of the Oxford University Investment Society, before graduating first class in 2001.
Sunak then attended Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business on a Fulbright scholarshipobtaining his MBA in 2006.
Financial career
Sunak began his professional career as junior analyst at the London branch of Goldman Sachs, where he focused on US stocks in the media and transport sectors. After his time at Stanford, he returned to England to enter the burgeoning hedge fund industry as a partner to the Children’s Investment Fund (TCI).
The TCI breakup sent Sunak back to California in 2010 to work for a former hedge fund boss Thélème Partners. He then took over the management of his father-in-law’s investment company, Catamaran Ventures, from 2013 to 2015.
Prior to his political debut, Sunak was also a board member of a Boys & Girls Club in California, a governor from the East London Science School and as director of the Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) research unit of the centre-right think tank Policy Exchange.
Deputy
Sunak launched his political career with a bid to replace longtime Tory MP William Hague in the constituency of Richmond, North Yorkshire, in 2015. Although there was worry on how he would fare in the rural, predominantly white region, the newcomer won over locals to claim more than 50% of the vote.
His rapid rise fueled by a sharp intellect and polite manner, Sunak became Parliamentary Private Secretary in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in June 2017, then Under Secretary of State in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Governments the following January. . Along the way, the neophyte MP has made a name for himself by opposing Prime Minister David Cameron going out in favor of Brexit.
After backing former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s leadership campaign, Sunak was rewarded with the job of leader treasury secretary in July 2019 and even stood in for Prime Minister Johnson in the general election debates later that year.
Scroll to continue
Chancellor of the Exchequer
In February 2020, just seven months after joining the Treasury, Sunak became his head as the second youngest Chancellor of the Exchequer.
Initially tasked with meeting a tight budget deadline, Sunak quickly focused on emergency measures to support the UK economy amid the rapid spread of Covid-19. After announcing a £350billion bailout for businesses on March 17, he quickly followed up with pledges to support both furloughed workers and the self-employed.
While other measures, such as his “eat out to help‘, didn’t have much of an impact, the Chancellor’s popularity soared with his display of capable leadership and his willingness to overturn his conservative beliefs of continuing to financially support struggling businesses and individuals.
Beyond his pandemic-related handling, Sunak hosted the G7 summit in June 2021 and oversaw Western powers’ agreement to establish a landmark global corporate tax. The following spring, he signaled his intention to support the emerging cryptocurrency market by announcing that he had asked the Treasury to design a non-fungible token (NFT).
Despite enduring public embarrassment for breaking lockdown rules, Sunak capitalized on resentment over Johnson’s scandal-ridden premiership to resign as chancellor on July 5, 2022, triggering a wave of government departures that forced the Prime Minister to resign two days later.
Prime Minister
One of 11 candidates who have declared their intention to succeed Johnson, Sunak denounced the “fairy tale” tax cuts offered by its competitors. Although he became an early favorite for the party leadership when Tory MPs cut the number of candidates to two, Sunak eventually lost the final ballot to outgoing Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who became British Prime Minister on September 6, 2022.
However, Truss the prime minister gave in under the financial turmoil caused by his plans to cut taxes and freeze household energy bills. With most of his economic proposals scrapped amid rising inflation, Truss announced the end of his historically brief term as prime minister on October 20, 2022.
Sunak became the only candidate to receive the necessary backing from 100 fellow MPs, enabling him to take office as the first in the UK. prime minister of color on October 24, 2022.
“When the opportunity to serve comes, you cannot question the moment, only your will,” he said in his acceptance speech. “So, I stand here before you, ready to lead our country into the future, to put your needs above politics, to reach out and build a government that represents the best traditions of my party. Together we can achieve amazing things.”
wife and family
Sunak met the entrepreneur Akshata Murthy, daughter of Infosys founder, NR Narayana Murthy, while enrolled at Stanford. After their high-profile wedding in August 2009, the couple had daughters Krishna and Anoushka.
Akshata came under scrutiny in April 2022 when it was revealed that she was not paying UK tax on her overseas income due to her “non-domiciled” status. She later renounced this status to avoid being a “distraction” to her husband’s political interests.
Personal
A devoted hinduSunak is known for taking the oath on the Bhagavad Gita and for his public commemoration of the Diwali holiday.
Thanks in large part to his wife’s family fortune, Sunak became the richest prime minister in UK history, with a reported net worth of £730 million as of May 2022. At the time, his Properties included a mansion at Kirby Sigston, Yorkshire; two residences in West London; and a beach penthouse in Santa Monica, California.
In addition to his stated interests in cricket, football and general fitness, Sunak often cites his love for star wars on social media and reportedly has a collection of lightsabers.
|
