Trump’s comeback may have less teeth in 2024 for some in the GOP





HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) Donald Trump’s attacks on fellow Republican David McCormick contributed to the loss of former hedge fund managers in Pennsylvania’s Senate primaries. Now, as McCormick plans to run for the Senate again, Trump’s derision may not be such a liability.

Although McCormick, 57, has not said whether he will challenge three-term Democratic Senator Bob Casey in 2024, he is taking steps signaling that a campaign may be underway, including attending recent receptions with strategists and influential GOP donors. McCormick also plans to publish a book in March Superpower in Peril: A Battle Plan to Renew America that could raise his profile.

He would run in what could be a very different political environment.

Trump has dominated the GOP primaries this year, wielding the power of his approval to elevate his favored candidates for the party’s nomination. But many of those candidates, including Pennsylvania’s Mehmet Oz, lost in the general election. The latest was Herschel Walker, whose Tuesday loss in Georgia gave Democrats 51 of 100 Senate seats.

Trump is now being blamed by some Republicans for contributing to parties’ midterm shortcomings, and that could open up room for McCormick and others to ignore the former president’s backlash.

McCormick didn’t come to a definitive conclusion even though we tried to encourage him to run, said Pennsylvania GOP national committee member Christine Toretti. I think he is a fabulous candidate and I would like to see him run.

McCormick did not respond to an interview request.

Flipping a Senate seat in one of the most competitive states won’t be easy.

Casey, 62, did not say whether he would seek re-election. He has never won a Senate race by less than 9 percentage points and, as the son of a two-term former governor and someone who ran seven times statewide, is a institution in Pennsylvania politics.

The 2024 race in the tightly contested state could also be influenced by the parties’ choice of presidential candidates that year.

Some Republicans expect the Senate field to be frozen until McCormick makes up his mind. He was the establishment favorite in the party’s seven-party primary in May which he lost by less than 1,000 votes to Oz.

McCormick is a West Point graduate who received a Bronze Star for his service in the Gulf War, earned a doctorate from Princeton University, became a technology entrepreneur and served at the highest levels of the administration of President George W. Bush before running the world’s largest hedge fund. .

And it’s worth nine digits.

With its resources, the party would be foolish to actively recruit anyone to go against it, said Vince Galko, a Republican campaign strategist based in northeast Pennsylvania. It ticks most of the boxes that Republicans care about.

Over the weekend, McCormick was seemingly all over the place at the Pennsylvania Society, an annual gathering of dinners, receptions, fundraisers and get-togethers for Pennsylvania’s social and political elite in New York City. McCormick attended a reception hosted by Toretti and several events hosted by prominent donors and organizations.

Another name popping up in Republican circles as a potential Senate candidate is elected state treasurer Stacy Garrity, who campaigned hard for her fellow Republicans on the ticket in 2022. Garrity did not fire request for comment.

Perhaps as big an issue as Casey for McCormick or any other Republican candidate is the GOP’s embarrassing performance in the last election.

The finger-pointing follows the GOP’s defeats in races for senator, governor and three congressional districts, and its loss of a majority in the State House. Oz lost 5 percentage points to Democrat John Fetterman, while party gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano lost 15 points to Democrat Josh Shapiro.

Party leaders are now warning that the GOP must end an aversion among its voters to voting by mail, fueled by Trump’s baseless claims that such voting is rife with fraud.

They also say the party needs to be tough on approving the primaries to weed out weak candidates in the general election and avoid crushing the primaries, a prospect that will certainly benefit McCormick.

And after GOP candidates once again lost large swaths of heavily populated Pennsylvania suburbs, there is again talk that the party needs to do a better job of countering Democrats’ ideas and communicating theirs to moderate voters.

That needs to be fixed before 2024 if a GOP candidate is to succeed, said Sam DeMarco, a McCormick supporter and GOP chairman in populous Allegheny County.

Still, it’s unclear whether McCormick can capture the GOP’s primary electorate.

During this year’s primary campaign, McCormick tapped deep connections across the worlds of finance, politics and government to garner support for his campaign and was the pick of many in the establishment. He was wealthy enough to pay for his own TV ads, spending $14 million of his own money, and was backed by a political action super committee spending millions more.

To try to endear himself to working-class primary voters, his campaign ran ads of McCormick shooting guns, riding a motorcycle, and remembering at a bar scoring touchdowns as a high school athlete.

But McCormick was attacked by his main rivals that he was a rowdy political opportunist trying to buy the seat after living the last 12 years in Connecticut. He was also criticized for his weakness on China after running a hedge fund notable for its large portfolio that catered to Chinese investors investing in China.

In the end, McCormick was not the choice of many voters from the more right-wing parties.

And he was not the choice of Trump, who backed Oz and attacked McCormick as a candidate for special and globalist interests and the establishment in Washington.

If Trump is on the ballot in 2024, McCormick will have to share the campaign trail with a fellow Republican who tried to defeat him and who continues to peddle baseless claims about how the 2020 election was stolen from him, claiming that party leaders want to put behind them.

For a party coming through a tough election year in Pennsylvania, it’s certainly not too early to start talking about 2024, said Keith Rothfus, a former congressman who recently spoke with McCormick. He said candidates, even those as wealthy as McCormick, should start talking to donors now and build a network of people who will donate to their campaign and support them.

It’s also important for Republicans to start early in Pennsylvania, where Democrats have won most statewide races and hold a slight edge in voter registration.

Pennsylvania is not a purple-red state, its purple at best for Republicans, Rothfus said. A Republican can win, but you pretty much have to run a flawless campaign and you pretty much have to do everything right.

