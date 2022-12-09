Big welcome for Xi Jinping in Saudi Arabia compared to the cold punch of Joe Bidens

To receive free real-time news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our news emails Sign up for our free news emails

Xi Jinping’s grand entry into Saudi Arabia which saw his Air China Boeing 747 flanked by jets of green and white smoke to represent the flag of the Gulf countries was contrasted with the lukewarm reception received by Joe Biden during his visit to the country a few months earlier.

Footage broadcast by Saudi state television showed Xi’s explosive welcome to the Gulf country on Wednesday, also marked by a number of other displays of national symbolism and solidarity.

Another round of sprays of red and yellow in the colors of China’s national flag, a military parade took place with cannon fire and dozens of Saudi officials, including Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar, welcomed the Chinese leader to the tarmac for his three-day visit.

Members of the Saudi royal guard on Arabian horses escorted Mr Xi’s car to the royal palace in Riyadh, where the country’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, gave him a warm welcome with a smile and a handshake.

The symbolic show of partnership confirmed the Gulf countries’ growing closeness to Beijing and marked a stark contrast to the way Mr Biden was received.

The US president was quietly received upon his arrival in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah by a regional governor and Mr Biden met the Saudi crown prince with a controversial thump, a move that sparked strong reactions in Mr. Biden’s country of origin.

BBC Middle East business correspondent Sameer Hashmi said Mr Bidens’ controversial punch came across as cold compared to the firm handshake exchanged between the crown prince and Mr Xi.

Interesting times in the Middle East like [the] The United States seeks to retain its influence while China seeks to build its own, said Kabir Taneja, a fellow at the New Delhis Observer Research Foundation.

This could be a reflection of the trade and energy interests of both nations. Ian Bremmer, a political scientist and chairman of political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, said China and Saudi Arabia see themselves as the last men respectively in terms of fossil fuel demand and supply.

It really aligns these countries much more than with the United States in the medium to long term, he said, adding that much more investment between the two nations can be expected from this visit. high level.

During the key diplomatic visit of the year, Xi plans to meet both King Salman, 86, and the 37-year-old crown prince.

Xi’s visit stems from an invitation from the Saudi king, said Zongyuan Zoe Liu, senior international political economy fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) think tank.

The king not only urged the Chinese leader to attend a China-Saudi summit, but two others.

He invited him to attend another broader summit as well, one of which is the Arab-China summit and the other is the GCC summit. And China has already confirmed that Xi Jinping will attend all of them, Ms Zongyuan told Bloomberg.

She pointed out that when Biden visited the region earlier this year, he did not receive the same kind of treatment.

We can safely say that Xi Jinping’s visit comes at a time when relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia have deteriorated and collapsed enormously, she said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Xi’s visit is the most important and highest diplomatic event between China and the Arab world since the founding of the People’s Republic of China. China and that it will become a milestone in Chinese history. -Arab relations.

The Eurasia Group said the tone of that visit would likely be much more positive than that of Mr. Bidens.