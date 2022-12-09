US sanctions friend of Turkish president for smuggling Iranian oil





The Maritime Executive The US Treasury has sanctioned prominent Turkish businessman S?tk? Ayan for allegedly helping Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) export crude oil to China. Exports of Iranian crude have been heavily sanctioned by the US government since 2018, when then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the multi-party Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (better known as the Accord on Iranian nuclear). According to the Treasury, S?tk? Ayan – who has close ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – struck a deal with two IRGC leaders, helping them conceal the origins of Iranian oil and arrange for its transportation in exchange for a fee. These individuals were IRGC smuggling chief Behnam Shahriyari and former Iranian oil minister Rostam Ghasemi, both appointed by the United States six months ago as part of the same sanctions busting network in Turkey. According to the Treasury, Ayan set up contracts to sell hundreds of millions of dollars of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) crude to buyers in China, Asia, the United Arab Emirates and Europe. He reportedly organized the transportation of the oil and set up the financial mechanisms to deliver the product to the IRGC. The IRGC then allegedly used the funding to support Iran’s proxy forces in Lebanon and Yemen (Hezbollah and Ansarallah). “Today’s action complements the Treasury’s May designations and demonstrates the United States’ continued commitment to depriving the IRGC-QF of its sources of revenue and targeting those who abuse the international financial system to support the group,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. “The United States will continue to strictly enforce sanctions against the IRGC’s illicit oil trade.” The Treasury also blacklisted Ayan’s holding company, ASB Group, which allegedly held an oil sales contract for the National Iranian Oil Company as early as 2017. A vessel connected to ASB, the LPG carrier Queen Lucas, was also added to the Treasury blacklist. Ayan was the last senior member of the unauthorized smuggling ring, and the Treasury only added his name to the list after Politico released an independent report. investigation in his role. Although the reasons for the Treasury’s delay in sanctioning Ayan are not known, analysts noted that the United States may have been reluctant to antagonize his political sponsors. Ayan is a close confidant and childhood friend of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the United States needs Erdogan’s cooperation on a wide range of issues – from Ukrainian grain exports to US basic agreements to counter-terrorism operations in northern Syria. In 2017, Ayan was accused of helping President Erdogan’s family funnel millions of dollars to an Isle of Man offshore holding company, Bellway Limited. Erdogan denied the allegations and the holding company has since been dissolved.

