PM Modi on the mandate of the biggest poll

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that Gujarat listened to him when he asked the people to break his record, in turn giving the BJP the biggest mandate in the state’s electoral history. He also said that he had promised the people that he would work hard so that Bhupendra could break Narendras’ record, in reference to his urging for a higher tally for the state government led by Bhupendra Patel during his relentless campaign ahead of the Assembly elections.

I had told the people of Gujarat that this time Narendras’ record should be broken. I promised Narendra will work hard so that Bhupendra can break Narendra’s record. Gujarat has broken all records by giving BJP the biggest mandate in its history,” the prime minister said while addressing party workers at BJP headquarters on Thursday, as the saffron party recorded a landslide victory with 156 seats out of 182.

The BJP surpassed its previous record of 127 seats in 2002 when Modi was chief minister. He thanked the champion “karyakartas, who carried the party election campaign on his shoulders. I bow to the strength of the people who blessed the BJP in this election. The BJP is capable of taking important and difficult decisions for the welfare of the people and this time Gujarat has shown tremendous response to our spirit of development,” Prime Minister Modi said, also commending the Election Commission of India for the smooth and flawless handling of the ballot, as no new ballot was required on any seat.

The Prime Minister said Gujarat had created history by spreading love on the BJP when the party had been in power in the state for 25 years. He said support for the BJP showed people’s anger against the dynasty’s rule and corruption was growing. People had voted for the BJP because it was bringing all the facilities to the poor and the middle class at the earliest, he added.

Modi said he was overcome with a lot of emotions over the phenomenal election results.” Reacting to the verdict in Himachal Pradesh, where Congress wrested power from the BJP, he thanked voters in the hill state for their affection and support for the saffron party and said that his party will continue to work to meet the aspirations of the state and raise the issues of the peoples in the times to come.

I am also grateful to the voters of Himachal, where our vote share was just under 1% below that of the winning party. I want to assure the people of Himachal Pradesh that we will continue to ensure the full development of the state, even with less than 1% of the vote in this election. This election came at a time when the country is celebrating Amrit Kaal,” he added.

In a subtle dig at the Aam Aadmi party, which ended the BJP’s 15-year rule in the Delhi municipal elections, Prime Minister Modi said he had heard how people had been deceived in an effort to derail Delhi society. ‘We don’t do that,’ he said, adding that people’s affection for the BJP was visible in the twin victories of Rampur Sadar in Uttar Pradesh and Kurhani in Bihar.

This affection towards the BJP is also visible in the by-elections of the various states of the country. BJP won at UPs Rampur. The BJP’s performance in the Bihar by-elections gives a clear message for the days to come,” Modi said.

He added: The last elections should be analyzed on a big canvas. Those who call themselves neutral, who should be neutral, where they stand, when and how they change color and how they play the game, it is very important that the country knows that.”

The Modi brand and his lasting influence on Gujarati consciousness has a lot to do with the BJP’s best tally for any party in the State Assembly polls. It reduced to insignificance the peoples’ perceived dissatisfaction with issues such as inflation and local leadership. Modi addressed 31 rallies and led three roadshows, touring different parts of his home state ahead of the poll.

ECI data puts the BJP’s vote share at around 53%, a historic first for the party. Helped by a split in opposition votes due to the emergence of the AAP, the BJP broke the record of 149 seats won by Congress under Madhavsinh Solanki in 1985.

(With PTI inputs)

