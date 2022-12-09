Politics
PM Modi on the mandate of the biggest poll
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that Gujarat listened to him when he asked the people to break his record, in turn giving the BJP the biggest mandate in the state’s electoral history. He also said that he had promised the people that he would work hard so that Bhupendra could break Narendras’ record, in reference to his urging for a higher tally for the state government led by Bhupendra Patel during his relentless campaign ahead of the Assembly elections.
I had told the people of Gujarat that this time Narendras’ record should be broken. I promised Narendra will work hard so that Bhupendra can break Narendra’s record. Gujarat has broken all records by giving BJP the biggest mandate in its history,” the prime minister said while addressing party workers at BJP headquarters on Thursday, as the saffron party recorded a landslide victory with 156 seats out of 182.
The BJP surpassed its previous record of 127 seats in 2002 when Modi was chief minister. He thanked the champion “karyakartas, who carried the party election campaign on his shoulders. I bow to the strength of the people who blessed the BJP in this election. The BJP is capable of taking important and difficult decisions for the welfare of the people and this time Gujarat has shown tremendous response to our spirit of development,” Prime Minister Modi said, also commending the Election Commission of India for the smooth and flawless handling of the ballot, as no new ballot was required on any seat.
The Prime Minister said Gujarat had created history by spreading love on the BJP when the party had been in power in the state for 25 years. He said support for the BJP showed people’s anger against the dynasty’s rule and corruption was growing. People had voted for the BJP because it was bringing all the facilities to the poor and the middle class at the earliest, he added.
Modi said he was overcome with a lot of emotions over the phenomenal election results.” Reacting to the verdict in Himachal Pradesh, where Congress wrested power from the BJP, he thanked voters in the hill state for their affection and support for the saffron party and said that his party will continue to work to meet the aspirations of the state and raise the issues of the peoples in the times to come.
I am also grateful to the voters of Himachal, where our vote share was just under 1% below that of the winning party. I want to assure the people of Himachal Pradesh that we will continue to ensure the full development of the state, even with less than 1% of the vote in this election. This election came at a time when the country is celebrating Amrit Kaal,” he added.
In a subtle dig at the Aam Aadmi party, which ended the BJP’s 15-year rule in the Delhi municipal elections, Prime Minister Modi said he had heard how people had been deceived in an effort to derail Delhi society. ‘We don’t do that,’ he said, adding that people’s affection for the BJP was visible in the twin victories of Rampur Sadar in Uttar Pradesh and Kurhani in Bihar.
This affection towards the BJP is also visible in the by-elections of the various states of the country. BJP won at UPs Rampur. The BJP’s performance in the Bihar by-elections gives a clear message for the days to come,” Modi said.
He added: The last elections should be analyzed on a big canvas. Those who call themselves neutral, who should be neutral, where they stand, when and how they change color and how they play the game, it is very important that the country knows that.”
The Modi brand and his lasting influence on Gujarati consciousness has a lot to do with the BJP’s best tally for any party in the State Assembly polls. It reduced to insignificance the peoples’ perceived dissatisfaction with issues such as inflation and local leadership. Modi addressed 31 rallies and led three roadshows, touring different parts of his home state ahead of the poll.
ECI data puts the BJP’s vote share at around 53%, a historic first for the party. Helped by a split in opposition votes due to the emergence of the AAP, the BJP broke the record of 149 seats won by Congress under Madhavsinh Solanki in 1985.
(With PTI inputs)
Read all the latest political news here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/news/elections/promised-gujarat-narendra-will-work-hard-so-bhupendra-can-break-record-pm-modi-on-biggest-poll-mandate-6575695.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi on the mandate of the biggest poll
- UK weather: winter payout from arctic blast | british news
- Heckler shut down at Octavia Spencer’s Walk of Fame ceremony
- A brand new ping pong clubhouse has opened in the Columbus area – 614NOW
- The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell slightly; US markets advance on a calm trading day
- New army chief should not follow predecessor’s policy: Imran
- US sanctions friend of Turkish president for smuggling Iranian oil
- Kang Actor Details His Deep Inspirations For Ant-Man 3 Villain Role
- Bosch-owned Azena is closing its operations in Pittsburgh.
- A Presidency of Hope, Harmony and Healing
- Fashion Consumption Focus Group December 13 | Community
- YouTube stars like MrBeast are now invited to an exclusive Hollywood party, but 100 million subscribers might be better business