End of external examination of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago





Washington — The outside review of documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida resort will officially come to an end as a federal appeals court panel ruling ordering its end took effect Thursday without appeal from Trump.

The three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled unanimously last week that a federal district court judge erred in appointing an outside arbitrator, or special master , to examine the approximately 13,000 records recovered by the FBI during his execution. a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago on August 8. The former president, who sought the appointment of the special master, brought the documents with him from the White House to his South Florida estate at the end of his presidency, and federal prosecutors revealed in court documents that approximately 100 of these files were marked as classified.

Justice Department investigators were also barred from using the unclassified documents in their investigation into Trump’s handling of sensitive government records and the possible obstruction of that investigation. But the 11th Circuit’s decision lifted the injunction put in place by US District Judge Aileen Cannon in September, giving investigators access to the slice of unclassified documents collected by the FBI.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said the former president “will continue to fight the militarization of law enforcement and pursue appropriate legal avenues to obtain the items that were brazenly and unlawfully seized from his home. during the Biden regime’s unconstitutional raid.”

An earlier ruling by another 11th Circuit panel allowed investigators to regain access to the batch of 103 documents with classification marks and keep them inaccessible to the special master for review.

Former President Donald Trump arrives on stage during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced he was seeking re-election and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. Getty Images

The appeals court panel said his term would not take effect for seven days, giving Trump until Thursday to seek an emergency stay of the decision and ask the entire 11th Circuit to rehear the case. case or to appeal to the Supreme Court of the United States.

Late Thursday afternoon, the 11th Circuit Clerk sent a letter to Miami Federal District Court noting that the warrant had taken effect, ending the months-long legal battle stemming from Trump’s request for the special master to verify the folders.

The special master, U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, was due to complete his verification of the seized documents by December 16.

The decision by the three-judge panel – made up of Chief Justice William Pryor and Justices Britt Grant and Andrew Brasher – was a significant victory for the Justice Department, which probed Trump’s handling of sensitive government records for several months . Pryor was appointed by former President George W. Bush, while Grant and Brasher were appointed by Trump.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last month appointed special counsel, Jack Smith, to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the retention of sensitive government documents at Mar-a-Lago and its separate investigation into efforts to interfere with the transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election.

Trump asked Cannon in late August to appoint a special master to review the documents taken from Mar-a-Lago, and she appointed Dearie, a semi-retired judge in Brooklyn, to review the documents for anything that might make the difference. object of legal claims. -client or executive privilege.

Justice Department lawyers opposed the appointment of the special master, arguing in documents filed with Cannon and then the 11th Circuit that Trump could not assert executive privilege to prevent the documents from being reviewed. executive power by the executive power itself.

But the former president’s legal team told the 11th Circuit that Trump considered the records he brought to Mar-a-Lago “personal” while still in office, a designation permitted by law. on presidential records.

The 11th Circuit panel rejected that argument and noted that even though Trump considered the documents “personal,” federal investigators were still authorized to seize them under a search warrant.

The appeals court clarified that the execution of the warrant was lawful, writing that the federal magistrate judge who approved it “agreed that there was probable cause to believe that evidence of criminal offenses would likely be found at Mar-a-Lago”.

Trump separately asked Cannon last month to order the Justice Department to provide him with an unredacted version of the affidavit setting out the government’s rationale for the search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. A redacted version of the affidavit was made public in August.

The Justice Department investigation began after the National Archives and Records Administration retrieved 15 boxes of documents from Mar-a-Lago in January and found about 150 records with classification marks. About 300 documents marked classified were recovered from Mar-a-Lago in total, including the 103 documents seized during the August search, among which “some indicate the highest levels of classification and extremely limited distribution”, prosecutors said.

Government lawyers also told Dearie that Trump may have mixed sensitive government documents with personal effects dating from after his presidency. According to court documents, two classified cover pages – one labeled SECRET and the second labeled CONFIDENTIAL – were mixed with three personal communications dating from after the end of the Trump administration. The communications came from a religious leader, an author and a pollster, prosecutors said.

Robert Legare contributed to this report.

