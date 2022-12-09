Imran won’t leave Punjab, KPK: Sharjeel





Karachi: Provincial Information, Transport and Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said Imran Khan is a free eater. Even since the formation of his government in Punjab, Bani Gala has been deserted, Imran Khan has camped in Punjab, Zaman Park food also comes from the house of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Imran Khan will not leave the government until the end . He said it is his personal opinion that Imran Khan will not dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

He voiced these views during a media interview at Sindh Assembly Media Corner with Provincial Minister for Food, Excise and Taxation, Mukesh Kumar Chawla. Sindh Assembly Member Ghanoor Khan Asran was also present on the occasion.

He said that at the request of Gogis, ministers are appointed to the Punjab cabinet for 15 days so that they can achieve their goals. It is incomprehensible that on the one hand they want to abolish the assemblies and on the other hand the enlargement of the cabinet is in the process of being done.

Memon said that during the motion of no confidence, Imran Khan used all tactics to save his government. Sometimes they cut off the electricity to the National Assembly. This gentleman has gone to all limits in the last nine hours. He broke the National Assembly illegally. For this reason, Imran Khan will not do any such thing, which will prevent him from eating for free.

He said Imran Khan had caused irreparable damage to the country. At present, there is an inflation storm in the country. People are very worried about the economic situation. All responsibility for this situation lies with Imran Khan. Who wasted the nation’s time because of his ego and delayed going to the IMF. Imran Khan has admitted in his interviews that he made a mistake. The effects of which continue till today and the economy of the country has not been able to recover.

The minister said Imran Khan was putting the future of the nation on the line for his policy. Two years have passed since the Minister of PTI said pilot licenses were bogus, but even today domestic airlines are not allowed to operate in many countries. Many pilots found themselves unemployed. This person wants to lead the country towards more uncertainty.

The provincial information minister further said that Imran Khan should be held responsible for all matters under the law, so that this wealthy man no longer has a chance to deceive people. The minister said that no one wants to run away from the elections, we want the elections to take place tomorrow. But the country’s economic situation is not good, billions of rupees are spent on elections. The resources of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are spent on Imran Khan and his adventures. The two provincial governments left the people at their mercy. The law and order situation in KPK and Punjab is worse, people are suffering from inflation. The PTI governments have completely failed to bring relief to the people, he added. He said KPK traders were getting extortion slips and street crime had increased in Punjab. Flour prices have reached Rs 100 per kg in parts of Punjab.

