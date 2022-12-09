China’s Xi Jinping meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in high-stakes visit

Xi is on just his third trip abroad since the Covid pandemic.

Riyadh:

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met the powerful crown prince of Saudi Arabia in an Arab outreach visit that will bring in billions of dollars in deals and earned a reprimand from Washington.

Around $30 billion in deals will be signed on Thursday, Saudi state media reported, as China seeks to shore up its Covid-hit economy and the Saudis, longtime US allies, push to diversify their economic and political alliances.

Xi, who arrived by plane on Wednesday, was greeted with a handshake by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 37, the de facto ruler of the world’s biggest oil exporter, at Yamamah Palace.

The pair stood side by side as a marching band played their national anthems, then chatted as they entered the palace, which is the king’s official residence and the seat of the royal court.

Arab leaders have also started to converge on the Saudi capital ahead of a summit with Xi, the leader of the world’s second-largest economy, who will hold separate talks with the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council before leaving on Friday.

China, the top consumer of Saudi oil, has strengthened ties with a region that has long relied on the United States for military protection but has expressed concern that the American presence could be downgraded.

After Xi arrived on Wednesday, with formation jets flying overhead, Saudi state media announced 34 investment deals in sectors including green hydrogen, information technology, transportation and building.

Saudi Arabia’s official news agency did not provide details, but said bilateral trade stood at 304 billion Saudi riyals ($80 billion) in 2021 and 103 billion Saudi riyals ($27 billion). dollars) in the third quarter of 2022.

State broadcaster Al Ekhbariya said another 20 deals worth 110 billion riyals ($29.3 billion) were to be signed on Thursday.

Riyadh-based diplomats said Thursday is expected to be spent on meetings, including with King Salman, the 86-year-old monarch, and his son Prince Mohammed.

“Accelerating the pace” of cooperation

The crown prince sees China as a key partner in his broad Vision 2030 program, seeking to involve Chinese companies in ambitious mega-projects aimed at diversifying the economy away from fossil fuels.

Key Saudi projects include the futuristic $500 billion megacity NEOM, a so-called cognitive city that will rely heavily on facial recognition and surveillance technology.

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih said this week’s visit “will help accelerate the pace of economic and investment cooperation between the two countries”, providing Chinese companies and investors “with gratifying returns,” according to the SPA.

Xi could also hold bilateral talks ahead of summit meetings with other Arab leaders who arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of Friday’s summits, Riyadh-based diplomats said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Tunisian President Kais Saied, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas and Sudanese de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan were all on the plane Thursday.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and Lebanese interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati have also confirmed their attendance.

China’s Foreign Ministry this week described Xi’s trip as “the most important diplomatic activity between China and the Arab world” since the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

It was not lost on the White House, which warned of “the influence that China is trying to grow in the world”, calling its goals “not conducive to the preservation of the international order based on rules”.

Washington has long been a close partner of Riyadh, but the relationship is currently marred by disagreements over energy policy, US security guarantees and human rights.

Xi is on just his third trip abroad since the Covid pandemic prompted China to close its borders and embark on a series of lockdowns, dampening its giant economy.

His visit follows that of US President Joe Biden in July, when he greeted Prince Mohammed with a fist bump at the start of a futile attempt to convince the Saudis to increase oil production.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)