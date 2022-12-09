For Gujarat, Modi counts, nothing else





The BJP’s remarkable landslide victory in Gujarat was expected, with all the factors that worked in its favor and those that worked against its opponents coming into full play in the election. He suffered a setback in Himachal Pradesh, where Congress would be happy if he could form the government. While the BJP hit a historically high tally, surpassing the record of 149 out of 182 seats set by Congress under Madhavsinh Solanki, Himachal Pradesh has not changed its history of alternating between the BJP and Congress. The BJP’s massive victory in Gujarat eclipses its defeat in Himachal Pradesh, which is a smaller state and politically and economically less important than the western state. Gujarat is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, has been a laboratory of Hindutva and has now given the BJP its seventh consecutive term. Narendra Modi is BJP’s biggest mascot in Gujarat and the credit for victory would go to him. He had begun an intense campaign in the state months before the election. The party has a strong organizational base in the state. Anti-incumbent sentiment against the state government was quelled well in time by the dismissal of the entire state cabinet, including then chief minister Vijay Rupani, a year before the elections. The Patidar community, which had formed a strong base for the BJP, had drifted from it after unrest from the reservations before the 2017 elections. The community and some of its leaders returned to the BJP over the past five years and added to the party outlook. Leaving no stone unturned, the Modi government also opened the tap of unlimited election bond money ahead of the election, and the numerous BJP activists, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, deployed a community rhetoric in a strategic way. The Congress, which formed a strong opposition after the last elections, is on track to lose up to 60 of its seats. It was clear that the parade was not doing much campaigning in the state. No major central leader has gone to Gujarat, and there is no good leadership at the state level. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which entered the state and won some seats, won some of the votes in Congress. The AAP didn’t do too badly, with 5 seats and more than 12 percent of the vote in a state where it was not present. Himachal Pradesh is a classic case of anti-incumbent sentiment working against the government and aiding the opposition Congress. The party also lacked good leadership in Himachal, but issues like the old pension plan helped Congress win. He has done well in terms of seats and vote share, but he will have to protect them from the ever-present threat of Op Kamal by the BJP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/first-edit/for-gujarat-modi-matters-nothing-else-1170017.html

