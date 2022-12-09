Politics
Joe Lycett explains why he decided to make Liz Truss look ridiculous on a BBC show
Joe Lycett explained why he did Liz Truss to look silly during an argument BBC interview.
The comedian appeared in the first episode of Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on September 4 alongside Labors Emily Thornberry and former No. 10 staffer Cleo Watson.
After watching Kuenssberg interview Truss, then-candidate for prime minister, live in the studio, Lycett could be heard screaming off-screen: You broke it, Liz!
Lycett then sarcastically shared his thoughts on Truss and the Conservative government, while joking that he was extremely right-wing.
During the interview, Lycett said of Truss: I know there’s been criticism in the The Sunday Mail today about left-liberal wokie comedians on the BBC. I’m actually very right wing and I love it. I found that she gave excellent, clear answers. I know exactly what she’s doing.
Reflecting on the viral interview, Lycett said News agencies that his sarcasm stemmed from anger at governments who constantly lied about the Partygate scandal.
Since Partygate I have been very angry with the government because I lost my best friend at the start of the lockdown, he had cancer for a long time, Lycett said, explaining that he had decided to stop visiting him in order to follow the Covid regulations.
Lycett said his friend had a very small and inadequate funeral, adding: We did everything right and to find out they didn’t unless they didn’t, because I understand the government movement, and there was so much going on and people making mistakes; I get it, but the constant lie they all did for each other and for Boris [Johnson], I thought it was shameful, really. I thought it was disgusting how they behaved in the office.
The comedian said that when faced with Truss and Rishi Sunak in the BBC studio, he felt angry, which usually makes him stupid.
When they walked into that room and I was sitting there, I felt a surge of anger. And when I get angry, I get stupid. I don’t shout. I kind of get like, ‘How can I make this person look stupid?’ I kind of half-planned to be sarcastic about it, but I didn’t elaborate on any lines or anything.
In response to his comments on News agencies, Lycett sarcastically tweeted: Just to be clear, I’m being very sarcastic here. I really like lying and @BorisJohnson!!
The evening after his appearance, the comedian shared the following days Daily Mail front page, which featured the headline: Now BBC Comic Mocks Liz Truss. The newspaper reported that the BBC had been accused of anti-Tory bias due to the Lycetts segment.
Lycett captioned the post: Going to see the framers in the morning.
More than a month later, he revealed it was no joke after unveiling of the first framed page on Twitter, writing: That’s perfect.
Elsewhere during the interview, Kuenssberg showed a story that argued that Truss is a stronger candidate than you think, and Lycett said: I think haters will say we’ve had 12 years of conservatives, and that it was sort of at the dregs of what they’re available, and that Liz Truss is kind of like the backlash of the deputies available. I wouldn’t say that, because I’m incredibly right wing, but some people might say that.
|
