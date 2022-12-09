So far, the Trumps 2024 campaign is an epic act of self-sabotage





The official campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is barely three weeks old, but so far there’s one takeaway: Donald Trump runs against himself and loses. From his low-energy announcement speech at Mar-a-Lago to his dinner with Kanye West, praising Hitler, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, Trump has garnered more controversy than votes since launching his candidacy in November. He organized no campaign rallies and hired no campaign managers. He hosted a QAnon conspiracy theorist and helped raise funds for the indicted January 6 insurgents. Other classified items were found in his possession and his Trump organization was convicted in New York for a major tax evasion scheme. He has scared off neither potential opponents nor prosecutors, and while openly courting extremists, he appears to be running on a campaign platform that is somehow even more overtly driven by self-interest than his two bids. previous ones. Just last week, he suggested abandoning the Constitution so that he could be reinstated to the office from which he was voted out by voters in 2020. Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution, he wrote in a post on his social network, Truth Social.

The fact that he actually put his objections to the Constitution in writing is a classic Trumpian flourish that seems more likely to be used against him in court than to win him any support. In Georgia, when Trump’s hand-picked nominee Herschel Walker lost the Senate race in a post-election runoff on Tuesday, Walker was keen to admit defeat and urge supporters to retain their faith in the legal order. I want you to believe in America and keep believing in the Constitution, he said, in an implied rebuff from his boss. You know things are bad for Trump when Herschel Walker, a man whom the Republican Lieutenant Governor of Georgia called one of the worst Republican candidates in our party’s history, began to berate him.

Since Walkers’ loss, Republicans who have spent Trump’s presidency showering him with public, albeit often insincere, praise have also piled in, accusing Trump of not only inflicting Walker on the Party, but also on the GOPs of poor mid-term performance. No wonder the shifting conventional wisdom in Washington is that there’s no point in having any of its potential Republican rivals officially jumping into the race anytime soon. Trump is doing more damage with his self-sabotage than any adversary could hope to inflict on him right now. Has there ever been a more terrible start to the campaign?

For all that, it’s unclear exactly what kind of car crash Trump was looking at. Is this the end of Trump, the long-awaited Republican jailbreak? Or just another moment when the false hope of Trump’s impending demise is given free rein to days or weeks before being refuted again? For his many sworn enemies, a decent percentage of whom remain convinced that a return to power by Trump could spell the end of American democracy as we know it, the past few weeks have been a whirlwind of conflicting emotions. It’s hard not to applaud when so many of his Republican enablers lay into him, but it’s also hard not to forget that, despite all the breathless coverage, Trump retains the support of more than forty percent. cent of the GOP electorate in recent surveys more than enough to win the Republican nomination in a crowded field. And, for the moment, he is the only one in the race. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may be slowly gaining on him in the polls, but 44-year-old DeSantis may not run. Trump was and still is the Republican frontrunner for 2024.

Still, this is the first time I can remember in years, with the possible exception of the afternoon of November 7, 2020, when spontaneous crowds gathered outside the White House to celebrate the outbreak of the elections for Joe Bident that I have heard such sustained optimism from so many that Trump’s time might finally be over.

Ironically, one of the most optimistic conversations I’ve had in recent days on this subject was with Rep. Tom Malinowski, one of the few incumbent Democratic members of Congress defeated in November. Malinowski, a New Jersey Democrat in a Republican-leaning seat, represents the district containing Trump’s favorite summer hangout, his golf club in Bedminster. Malinowski’s election there in 2018 was one of many key recoveries that helped Democrats reclaim the House. In 2020 he barely survived and in 2021 his district was trashed by fellow Democrats, who decided to sacrifice Malinowski to support other embattled Democrats in the state by moving some of their Republican voters to his district. In the end, Malinowski lost, as expected, to Tom Kean, Jr., the son of the popular former New Jersey governor, though he says his own party unnecessarily gave up his seat, since the other New Jersey Democrats didn’t end up needing the Democratic voters who were removed from his constituency to secure their own re-elections. If the lines had stayed as they were, Malinowski says, he would have won.

What struck me, however, was the reassuring conclusion Malinowski drew from this year’s results. Have we beaten them often and hard enough to cure them of madness? asked Malinowski, who spent much of his career advancing democracy and human rights in other countries before entering politics during a crisis of democracy in his country. I guess not, but we have made progress, and I feel less fear for my country than I did even on the eve of midterm and certainly less than in 2016 and when I ran for the first time in 2018. Politics sucks, but the cure for bad politics is good politics, and I think we still have the potential to show the world that democracy is a system that corrects its mistakes.

As Malinowski told me, I thought back to one of the signs I saw posted outside the White House by a jubilant anti-Trumper after the 2020 election was called for Biden. The end of an error, the sign read, although it turned out not to be. Instead, Trump lived like a zombie political force, defeated but not really gone. Here we are, two years later, and the sadly exiled ex-president is running unopposed in the election while calling for the repeal of the Constitution. And it was not just Trump but the leadership of the Republican Party that endorsed such a patently unsuitable candidate as Walker, including such notable Trump critics as Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and U.S. Minority Leader Senate, Mitch McConnell. The Washington Post found that one hundred and seventy-eight supporters of the Trumps 2020 Election Lie won their races for the House, Senate or major state offices last month. In the House, a small faction of MAGA’s most rabid members seem poised to choose the new Republican president and wield powerful influence over him. Rising Republicans include Marjorie Taylor Greene, the cheerleader who loves Trump for an array of racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, and DeSantis, who, while the non-Trump flavor of the month among all of Fox News, is probably better considered one of Trump’s heirs than his antithesis.

But maybe that’s quibbles for another day. The Great Correction envisioned by Malinowski has taken far too long to come, but, in some parts of Washington, optimism is finally having a moment.

