Will Allen Weisselberg turn against Donald Trump?





Although the Trump Organization has been found guilty of a 15-year scheme to defraud tax authorities, only one man faces jail time for the offenses.

Allen Weisselberg, the company’s longtime chief financial officer, was the main prosecution witness in the trial involving Donald Trump’s real estate business.

Two entities of the Trump Organization – the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corp – were found to have avoided paying taxes by compensating executives through “off-the-books” perks such as cars and luxury apartments.

Weisselberg had previously pleaded guilty to 15 counts related to the tax evasion scheme. In exchange for testifying at the Trump Organization’s tax evasion trial, Weisselberg’s potential prison sentence was reduced from 15 years to five months.

Former CFO Allen Weisselberg leaves the courtroom for a lunch break during a trial at the New York Supreme Court on November 17, 2022 in New York City. Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 criminal charges as part of the investigation and testified against his former employer in court. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Weisselberg, whose loyalty to Trump dates back decades, did not implicate the former president in the lawsuit, and Trump has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

In their closing argument, prosecutors told the jury that the idea that Trump was “blissfully unaware” of the scheme was “simply not real.”

After the Trump Organization was found guilty of 17 counts, Trump denied knowledge of the company’s offense and placed blame solely on Weisselberg.

“This case involved Allen Weisselberg committing tax evasion on his personal tax returns, etc., with him and all witnesses repeatedly testifying that President Trump and the Trump family knew nothing of his actions,” Trump said.

Weisselberg isn’t the only person connected to Trump to receive a custodial sentence in recent years.

The question remains whether Weisselberg will continue to support Trump when he is released – like former 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort – or turn against him like his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen.

Cohen served as Trump’s attorney between 2006 and 2018 and was also a former vice president of the Trump Organization.

He was sentenced to three years in prison in December 2018, most of which was spent on house arrest, after pleading guilty to crimes including tax evasion and campaign finance violations.

The charges related to money paid to two women – adult film actress Stormy Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford and Playboy model Karen McDougal – to keep their alleged relationships with Trump secret before the 2016 election.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, speaks to the media before leaving his Manhattan apartment for jail on May 6, 2019 in New York City. He is now a vocal critic of Trump. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

After his sentencing, it didn’t take long for Cohen to turn on his former boss, accusing Trump of being a “crook” and a “racist” during a February 2019 congressional hearing, the attorney lamenting. also his “weakness and clumsiness”. loyalty.”

Cohen reported to prison in May 2019 and was released from home isolation in November 2021. Since then, Cohen has continued to be an outspoken critic of Trump.

Speaking to MSNBC after the Trump Organization was found guilty at the New York trial, Cohen explained how Trump had “escaped guilt” in relation to crimes committed at his own company. Cohen added that Weisselberg “fell on the sword” with his testimony, and that Trump allowed him to take the blame.

Hank Sheinkopf, a New York-based Democratic strategist, said while there’s currently no real indication that Weisselberg is turning on or involving Trump, the prospect of a custodial sentence could change that.

“The difference between Cohen and Weisselberg is that Cohen was a much louder public figure for Trump, and Weisselberg was a very low-key player behind the scenes,” Sheinkopf told Newsweek.

“He’s a family man, very private, and he’s had this major job in his entire life, which is being the day-to-day operator with the Trump Organization.

“Now he’s going to be put in a place he never dreamed of, which is prison. So the chances of Weisselberg turning against Trump are not remote.”

Trump Civil Investigation

Sheinkopf added that Weisselberg could still be useful to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading a civil investigation into Trump alongside Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s tax evasion case.

James’ office is investigating allegations that Trump and his family business inflated or understated the value of a number of assets to gain benefits such as better bank loans and lower tax bills.

As part of her investigation, James announced in September that she was suing Trump and three of his children – Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric – and two senior Trump Organization executives for $250 million, claiming the former president had falsely inflated his net. worth billions of dollars to “unjustly enrich themselves and cheat the system”.

Trump has frequently denied the allegations and accused James of engaging in a political “witch hunt” against him and his family.

“Weisselberg is the best state witness they potentially have, and he’s the worst witness against Trump,” Sheinkopf told Newsweek. “Because he knows all of Trump’s business dealings and all of Trump’s tax schemes.”

The Trump Organization has been contacted for comment.

