Politics
Indian Prime Minister Modi’s party wins in one state, loses in another
NEW DELHI-
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party retained its 27-year-old control of its home state of Gujarat with a decisive election victory, but lost power in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh and in the city of New Delhi, according to a nearly complete vote count on Thursday. .
A victory in the states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh would have encouraged Modi and his Bharatiya Janata party to pursue their pro-Hindu agenda with more vigor ahead of national elections scheduled for 2024.
The BJP has not lost national assembly elections in Gujarat, a western industrial state, since 1995. Modi served as Gujarat’s top elected official for 13 years before becoming prime minister in 2014.
Modi’s party remains popular in the state despite rising inflation, unemployment and religious polarization.
As vote counting continued on Thursday, India’s Election Commission said the BJP had won 142 of 182 seats in the state assembly and was leading in 14 other constituencies. The rival Congress party had won 16 and was in the lead in another constituency, while a new group, the Aam Admi party, won five seats.
The Congress party wrested power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh state, where it had won 39 out of 68 seats and was leading in another constituency, against the BJP’s 19 seats, the electoral commission said.
Voting took place in Gujarat on December 1 and 5 and in Himachal on November 12. The counting of votes took place on Thursday, with full results expected later in the day.
The BJP also lost a key election on Wednesday for control of the city of New Delhi to regional party Aam Admi after leading it for 15 consecutive years, the commission said.
BJP workers celebrated the party’s protest in Gujarat state with the state’s top elected official, Bhupendra Patel, describing the victory as “people with full confidence in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership”.
“Thank you, Gujarat. I am overwhelmed with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed the development policy and at the same time expressed a desire to want this momentum to continue at a faster pace. I bow to Jan Shakti (people power),” Modi tweeted.
“Gujarat was a big shock,” said Pawan Khera, spokesman for the Congress party. His party’s most prominent leaders – Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi – did not actively campaign in national elections after the party elected non-family member Mallikarjun Kharge as president of the left in October.
Rahul Gandhi is on a 3,500 kilometer (2,185 mile) walking tour of Indian cities, towns and villages as he tries to rejuvenate the party and win the support of the people ahead of the upcoming national elections.
Yogendra Yadav, a political activist who opposes the BJP, said the success of the opposition in Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi shows that “the BJP is vulnerable and you can actually defeat it provided the opposition be there, have a message, have a messenger and a machine.”
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Admi party, was hoping for a better election result for his party in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh after wresting power from the Congress party in a Punjab state assembly election in March of this year.
Hindu-Muslim riots in Gujarat state in 2002, when Modi was the top elected official, polarized the state’s estimated 64 million people, who are 88% Hindu and 11% ethnic. Muslims. Modi’s critics accused him of looking the other way as the bloodshed left more than 1,000 people dead, most of them Muslims. Modi denied the charge and the Supreme Court said it found no evidence to prosecute him.
The Aam Aadmi Party, born out of a nationwide anti-corruption movement in 2012, has been a formidable political force in the Indian capital and has tried to build its presence across the country.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/indian-pm-modi-s-party-wins-in-one-state-loses-in-another-1.6186192
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trevor Noah thanks fans and black women on final ‘Daily Show’ – The Hollywood Reporter
- Indian Prime Minister Modi’s party wins in one state, loses in another
- Will Allen Weisselberg turn against Donald Trump?
- California Earthquake Early Warning System • California Apartment Association
- Watch Trevor Noah bid an emotional farewell to The Daily Show after 7 years as host
- Add browser tools to Google Chrome to extend battery life and save memory
- The creative rise of Harry Rosen as Canada’s first golf apparel became the perfect shot
- How Catamount teams fared December 8-11
- Al Pacino and Kratos Actor Chris Judge Went Stoned at The Game Awards, and It Was Amazing
- Trkiye tackles cost of living and inflation issues – Erdogan
- Indonesia: Increased security likely for the wedding of the son of President Joko Widodo in Surakarta and Yogyakarta on December 10 and 11
- Pixel Fold Renders Arrive Along With Rumors Of Detailed Sizes And Specs Of Google’s Foldable Phone