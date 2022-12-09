Indian Prime Minister Modi’s party wins in one state, loses in another

NEW DELHI-

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party retained its 27-year-old control of its home state of Gujarat with a decisive election victory, but lost power in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh and in the city of New Delhi, according to a nearly complete vote count on Thursday. .

A victory in the states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh would have encouraged Modi and his Bharatiya Janata party to pursue their pro-Hindu agenda with more vigor ahead of national elections scheduled for 2024.

The BJP has not lost national assembly elections in Gujarat, a western industrial state, since 1995. Modi served as Gujarat’s top elected official for 13 years before becoming prime minister in 2014.

Modi’s party remains popular in the state despite rising inflation, unemployment and religious polarization.

As vote counting continued on Thursday, India’s Election Commission said the BJP had won 142 of 182 seats in the state assembly and was leading in 14 other constituencies. The rival Congress party had won 16 and was in the lead in another constituency, while a new group, the Aam Admi party, won five seats.

The Congress party wrested power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh state, where it had won 39 out of 68 seats and was leading in another constituency, against the BJP’s 19 seats, the electoral commission said.

Voting took place in Gujarat on December 1 and 5 and in Himachal on November 12. The counting of votes took place on Thursday, with full results expected later in the day.

The BJP also lost a key election on Wednesday for control of the city of New Delhi to regional party Aam Admi after leading it for 15 consecutive years, the commission said.

BJP workers celebrated the party’s protest in Gujarat state with the state’s top elected official, Bhupendra Patel, describing the victory as “people with full confidence in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership”.

“Thank you, Gujarat. I am overwhelmed with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed the development policy and at the same time expressed a desire to want this momentum to continue at a faster pace. I bow to Jan Shakti (people power),” Modi tweeted.

“Gujarat was a big shock,” said Pawan Khera, spokesman for the Congress party. His party’s most prominent leaders – Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi – did not actively campaign in national elections after the party elected non-family member Mallikarjun Kharge as president of the left in October.

Rahul Gandhi is on a 3,500 kilometer (2,185 mile) walking tour of Indian cities, towns and villages as he tries to rejuvenate the party and win the support of the people ahead of the upcoming national elections.

Yogendra Yadav, a political activist who opposes the BJP, said the success of the opposition in Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi shows that “the BJP is vulnerable and you can actually defeat it provided the opposition be there, have a message, have a messenger and a machine.”

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Admi party, was hoping for a better election result for his party in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh after wresting power from the Congress party in a Punjab state assembly election in March of this year.

Hindu-Muslim riots in Gujarat state in 2002, when Modi was the top elected official, polarized the state’s estimated 64 million people, who are 88% Hindu and 11% ethnic. Muslims. Modi’s critics accused him of looking the other way as the bloodshed left more than 1,000 people dead, most of them Muslims. Modi denied the charge and the Supreme Court said it found no evidence to prosecute him.

The Aam Aadmi Party, born out of a nationwide anti-corruption movement in 2012, has been a formidable political force in the Indian capital and has tried to build its presence across the country.