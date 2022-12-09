Center reveals PM Modi’s overseas visit spending over past 5 years





Such visits are an important means by which India serves its national interests, the government said. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s overseas visits have enabled India to strengthen its relations with partner countries, showcase India’s perspective and shape the global agenda on global issues, said the government told Rajya Sabha on Thursday. In response to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said: “The objective of the Prime Minister’s visits abroad has been to foster closer relations with foreign countries and to promote commitments of India regionally and globally. These visits are an important means through which India serves its national interest and implements foreign policy objectives. » These visits have enhanced the understanding of India’s perspectives on regional and global issues among foreign partners at the highest level, the minister said. “The agreements reached during these visits have enabled India to strengthen its relations with partner countries, to promote India’s point of view and to shape the global agenda on global issues such as reformed multilateralism. , climate change, transnational crime, terrorism, cybersecurity, etc.,” he added. . The government’s response came to the question of CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem who asked for details of the expenses incurred during the Prime Minister’s overseas visits over the past five years. The minister shared information on Prime Minister Modi’s overseas visit spending over the past five years. Mr. Muraleedharan informed that the expenses during Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to Indonesia for the G20 summit was Rs 32,09,760. Additionally, the expenditure for the Prime Minister’s visit to Japan between September 26 and 28 was Rs. 23,86,536. Expenditure for PM Modi’s visit to Europe earlier this year was Rs 2,15,61,304. Meanwhile, the PM’s visit to the United States between September 21 and 28, 2019 cost Rs. 23,27,09,000. The winter session of Parliament began on Wednesday. The session will have a total of 17 working days. The BJP-led central government program for the winter session of parliament includes 16 new bills. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day ‘13% of votes means people trust us too’: AAP’s Sanjay Singh on Gujarat loss

