“Eating kangaroo testicles clearly affected Matt Hancocks’ memory”





According to claims by Matt Hancocks’ pandemic newspapers, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has branded former Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes as Newcastle. Mr Hancock alleges the Prime Minister was outraged at Mr Forbes claiming the local lockdown measures were announced in a knee-jerk way that caused confusion and chaos. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.7%"/> Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, top left, used his recently published diaries on the coronvirus pandemic to hit back at criticism of a ‘reflex’ lockdown imposed on the North East in September 2020. Photos: Getty Images . < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Crimestoppers 10,000 rewards for information leading to the arrest of Alexander Carr… But the former council leader told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that regional leaders have endured endless frustration with ministers during the pandemic. Of the i am a celebrity In the Candidates Diary, Mr Forbes said: Eating kangaroo testicles clearly affected Matt Hancock’s memory. I advocated both publicly and privately for appropriate restrictions to deal with the Covid pandemic as it developed. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:61.25%"/> Nick Forbes, former leader of Newcastle City Council. I also argued that we needed proper support for the businesses that would be affected. For several months the government tried to cheat us with insufficient resources and it was endless frustration that they announced restrictions for the North East without releasing the details of the regulations making it virtually impossible to respond to the myriad of questions that were inevitably raised as a result. Matt Hancock seems to misunderstand my concerns with the government about their incompetence in writing the rules and their lack of support for companies with a political agenda. It’s fair to say we were strongly aligned with our wish to fight Covid from the start, and I wish the government had been more responsive to those who were closer to the ground and listened to what was happening and what needed to be made to ensure the safety of people and businesses. In an interview with the BBC on September 29, 2020, Mr Forbes criticized the government’s handling of a local lockdown announcement the night before, which he said had been made without any sort of understanding of the impact on the companies affected and the potential for job losses. . Mr Hancock confirmed at the time that indoor mixing of people from different households would be banned in all settings in Northumberland, Newcastle, North and South Tyneside, Gateshead, Sunderland and the County of Durham. In his diary of the day, which was published by the Mail this week, Mr Hancock wrote: Nick Forbes, Leader of Newcastle City Council, spoke about the impact of the [latest] restrictions on the local economy, accusing me of imposing them instinctively and claiming confusion and chaos. Boris was indignant. Who is this t****r from Newcastle? He asked. I told him that Forbes had asked for the measurements and that we had worked all weekend with his council to accept them. Then he stands against them. Unreal, I say. It’s part of a pattern: the chancellors of labor cooperate with us privately, and then the minute we announce everything we’ve told them about, they take to the airwaves complaining that it’s all a mess. The Department of Health has been contacted for a response.

