President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn appears before Fulton grand jury





Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn appears before Fulton County grand jury

Michael Flynn and his lawyers fought an entire legal battle not to appear before the Fulton County Special Grand Jury investigating possible unlawful interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and others . Trump’s former national security adviser legally tried to overturn a subpoena to testify in Florida, but an appeals court this week rejected his arguments. This set the stage for his testimony on Thursday.

ATLANTA — Security was on high alert for Michael Flynn’s appearance before and after his testimony before and after the Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and others.

At 7:45 a.m. we saw bomb-sniffing dogs circling the courthouse. Sheriff’s deputies patrolled on foot, in cars and on motorcycles.

Flynn walked straight into the front door – but the deputies stopped us from following

Michael Flynn is the latest top Republican operative to appear before the Fulton County grand jury to investigate whether former President Donald Trump and others broke the law in the 2020 election.

Flynn, is a former Army lieutenant general and national security adviser under Trump. He pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In November 2020, Trump granted Flynn a full pardon.

In June, Flynn repeatedly pleaded the Fifth when questioned by the Jan. 6 committee about his role — if any — in the assault on the nation’s capital.

“Well, he’ll almost certainly take the fifth for every question asked,” Georgia State law professor Clark Cunningham told us.

Cunningham closely followed grand jury proceedings. He expects Flynn to plead fifth in Fulton County, as is his right. Cunningham says Fulton County prosecutors want to know about the pardon Flynn received from the president and the comments Flynn made after the election regarding martial law and the president’s ability to seize voting machines.

“He seems to be a more key witness for a federal grand jury looking into on January 6. So I don’t know if he’s as important as some of these other witnesses in terms of what’s going on in Georgia,” said Cunningham.

Flynn was inside the courthouse for less than an hour and a half. He had nothing to say to reporters when he left.

