Jokowi expresses her hopes for the Kaesang-Erina marriage





Solo – Besides his mother, Irana Joko Widodo, President Joko Widodo also sent a message to his youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep. Unlike Iriana, who gave a short message, Jokowi hopes her son will be with Erina Gudono forever. Jokowi indicated that her son’s marriage could be Sakinah Mawadah and Waromah. “Yes, the fact is that as parents we also hope and pray that the families of Mas Kaesang and Ms. Erina can in the future become a sakinah family, mawadah warohmah,” Jokowi told reporters on Friday. 09/12/2022.



Jokowi revealed that the Kaesang splash procession went smoothly and solemnly. Jokowi also said that Iriana cried and was followed by Kaesang. “Alhamdulillah, the procession for the sungkeman and the procession for the splash went well,” he said. He also asked for the community’s blessing to make Kaesang’s wedding go well. In addition, tomorrow will be held the granted consent. “And we as a family are asking for the blessing of the community so that the next procession, the two midodareni, then tomorrow the consent granted, then continued with the thanksgiving at the Mangkunegaran temple, everything can take place,” he said. he continued. Earlier, First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo sent a touching message to her youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, before releasing his bachelor period. The message Iriana gave Kaesang was quite short. After the end of the washing ceremony, President Jokowi Widodo met with the media team accompanied by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, Kaesang Pangarep and his son-in-law Bobby Nasution. Asked about the message he passed on to her youngest son, Iriana was able to hold back her tears. Holding Kaesang’s right hand, Iriana wished her son to be happy. “(Message to Kaesang) Always be happy, Le,” Iriana said looking at Kaesang on Friday (09/12/2022). Iriana’s message was immediately answered by Kaesang. “Yes,” Kaesang said briefly. Watch the video “Funny! When Jan Ethes congratulates Kaesang, who is getting married“

