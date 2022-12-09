President Xi Jinping meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

On the afternoon of December 8 local time, President Xi Jinping met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Riyadh.

President Xi stressed that the Sino-Palestinian friendship is deeply dear to the two peoples. Over the past five plus decades, both sides have always trusted and supported each other. No matter how the international and regional situation develops, China always firmly supports the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their nation’s legitimate rights and interests, and always stands with the Palestinian people. The international community should prioritize the Palestinian issue on the international agenda, stick to the two-state solution and the principle of land for peace, and facilitate the resumption of peace talks on the basis of the resolutions of the United Nations and the Arab Peace Initiative. China will continue to work for an early, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.

Noting the 35th anniversary of China-Palestine relations next year, President Xi stressed the need for both sides to make good plans to celebrate the anniversary. The two countries signed a tourism cooperation document, actively pushed forward negotiations for a China-Palestine free trade agreement, and successfully hosted the second session of the Sino-Palestinian Joint Committee for Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation. China has provided a large amount of vaccines and other anti-COVID supplies to Palestinian refugees, and will continue to do what it can to help Palestine develop its economy and improve people’s well-being. China welcomes Palestine’s active participation and efforts to promote collective cooperation between China and Arab states, and will strengthen communication and cooperation with Palestine to advance China-Arab relations and implement the Initiative. of Global Development and the Global Security Initiative.

President Abbas said the Palestinian people are deeply proud of their friendly relations with the Chinese people. China is the sincere and trustworthy friend of Palestine and has always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people by offering Palestine full and unconditional support on political, economic, moral and other fronts. All Palestinians have sincere affection for the Chinese people. China’s positions in the international arena are fair and just, and its initiatives and proposals are positive and constructive. Palestine stands firmly with China. Abbas reaffirmed Palestine’s unwavering commitment to the one-China principle and firm support for China’s just stance on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Palestine firmly supports and actively participates in the Belt and Road cooperation and stands ready to work with China to continue to strengthen cooperation in all fields. Palestine looks forward to working with China to make the first China-Arab States Summit tomorrow a success.

Ding Xuexiang, Wang Yi and He Lifeng were present at the meeting.