Trump cash haul increased after 2024 launch, but not as high as in the past





The launch of the former presidents’ campaign came at an odd time for fundraising, namely the week after a national general election, when donor engagement crescendos then drops to a whisper before picking up as the elections approach. next elections. But Trump had bucked these tendencies somewhat in the past, raising substantial funds in the aftermath of the 2020 election, for example, because he falsely claimed there had been voter fraud.

The fundraising data is consistent with recent polls and a wave of criticism from other Republicans who dared not cross paths with Trump in the past: former presidents within his own party have been damaged as it faces legal issues and the aftermath of a difficult crisis. mid-term for his supported candidates and, more broadly, for his party.

But the millions he’s pocketing for a long campaign also illustrate that he remains a potent force within the GOP.

Nov. 15 and 16 were Trump’s best fundraising days of 2022 outside of the days after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago for classified documents. It also topped $1 million in daily fundraising six times in 2021, four of the six days before the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Trump is so far the only major Republican figure to officially announce a 2024 campaign, and his fundraising prowess could come in handy against a slew of other possible candidates. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley have all indicated in recent weeks that they are likely to move forward with their own campaigns despite the Trump’s early announcement.

After hinting that he would run since leaving office in 2021, Trump launched his 2024 presidential bid on November 15. The announcement came just a week after a midterm election that proved disappointing for the GOP as the party failed to regain control of the Senate. , with several candidates propelled through tough primaries by the former president’s endorsement falling short of the general election.

Trump’s ability to fundraise online through small donors has been a major advantage over other Republican candidates. He continued to raise unprecedented sums after leaving office in 2021, using the funding to support travel and gatherings. Following grumblings from other Republicans that he wasn’t doing enough to support the party, his group also funneled more than $15 million through a super PAC to support its endorsed Senate candidates in Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Ohio, although the Republicans ultimately won only one of those five races.

Trump’s super PAC notably didn’t make it past this week’s Senate runoff in Georgia, nor did the former president campaign in person with GOP nominee Herschel Walker, the former football that failed Tuesday against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock.

The super PAC, known as MAGA Inc., will now turn its attention to supporting Trump’s bid for the White House. He brought in more than $54 million in cash at the end of November, with most of that money coming from transfers from Trumps Save America PAC, which was his main political vehicle between losing the 2020 election and announcing his candidacy to return in 2024.

Meanwhile, the campaign finance report filed Thursday by Trump’s Joint Fundraising Committee showed a total of $15 million raised between Oct. 1 and Nov. 28.

