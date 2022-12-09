As US-Saudi Relations Low, Chinese President Xi Visits Riyadh

It wasn’t a fleeting punch, but a five-second handshake. And rather than a grimace and a stiff hello, there were smiles and warm words of greeting.

In optics, atmosphere and pageantry, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmans’ Thursday meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping who arrived at the government palace in Riyadh flanked by a cavalry escort was a universe away of the awkward exchange the prince had with President Biden a few months ago. And it conveyed an unequivocal message: if Washington intends to pivot its foreign policy toward Asia, so can Riyadh, but with the aim of making Beijing a friend rather than an adversary.

For his third trip outside China in just nearly three years, Xi landed in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for a trio of summits: the first, Thursday, with his hosts King Salman and his son the Crown Prince, who are de facto the kingdoms ruler and newly appointed prime minister; the second, a gathering of leaders from the Persian Gulf countries, including Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain; and the third a pan-Arab conference which, according to Saudi state media, will bring together more than 30 heads of state and heads of international organizations.

The purpose of the summits is primarily economic, at least on the surface. China gets almost a fifth of its oil from Saudi Arabia and was the country’s biggest trading partner. In the first half of 2022, Saudi Arabia was the biggest beneficiary of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the infrastructure fundraising campaign that is a mainstay of Beijing’s economic diplomacy. Riyadh has received around $5.5 billion in Chinese investment, according to Fudan University in Shanghai.

This year, Saudi companies have also forged partnerships with Chinese companies in building refineries and collaborating on projects involving construction, artificial intelligence and satellite infrastructure.

And on Thursday, Saudi state media announced the signing of 35 new agreements worth $29.6 billion, a memorandum of understanding with Chinas Huawei Technologies on cloud computing and smart complexes for Saudi cities. , and a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the two countries, although it remains unclear what this agreement would entail.

But beyond the economic impact of Xi’s extended visit is the political impact, with China likely spying on an opportunity to increase its influence in a region where the US has long wielded greater influence. and Saudi Arabia seeking to expand its diplomatic horizons beyond Washington.

US-Saudi relations are at an all-time low. Biden won no favors with the crown prince when he vowed during the election campaign to make Saudi Arabia a pariah for the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The prince denies any involvement in the murder.

Riyadh was also frustrated with what it saw as a nonchalant US response to attacks by Iran-backed rebels in Yemen on oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which appeared to undermine the traditional oil framework. against the security that has strengthened relations between Washington and the region for decades.

As a result, Bidens fence-mending trip in July yielded few results. Worse still, in October the OPEC nations moved to cut oil production in what Washington saw as a Saudi-led move that effectively meant they were siding with Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, greets King Salman of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Thursday. (Saudi Press Agency)

Meanwhile, China seeks more politically and ideologically aligned partners to confront what it sees as Western hegemony, as its relationship with the United States and Europe has frayed over Ukraine and Taiwan. .

That the Saudis want to hedge their diplomatic bets should come as no surprise, said James Dorsey, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

This is a showdown, if you will, in which the Saudis want the Americans to be clear, unambiguous about what their role is going forward and what their level of engagement will be. In a sense, Xi is helping them force the issue with Washington, Dorsey said.

But despite the new level of warmth expressed between Riyadh and Beijing, Dorsey cautioned against thinking Saudi Arabia was looking to find a replacement in the United States or further sour relations. Indeed, Riyadh claimed on Thursday it helped mediate the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner from prison in Russia, although the United States insists the only interlocutors in the matter were Washington and Moscow.

They are diversifying and expanding their foreign relations, but they are not fundamentally seeking change, Dorsey said of Saudi Arabia. And at the moment, China is not interested or necessarily able to replace the United States as the guarantor of security.

Biden administration officials have sought to downplay any concerns about potential deals or stronger ties between Saudi Arabia and China that could leave the United States on the sidelines.

It’s not up to us to say which countries other countries should form partnerships with, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Wednesday when asked about the China-Saudi summit.

We are not asking countries to choose between the US and the PRC [Peoples Republic of China] …or between the United States and any country, Price said. Countries make their own sovereign choices.

Get breaking news, investigations, analysis and more signature journalism from the Los Angeles Times delivered to your inbox. Enter email address Sign me up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Price acknowledged, however, that Washington is interested in courting allies and partners away from countries like China, pointing to ongoing efforts to integrate military defense systems across the Middle East, an arrangement where the United States States would not approve of Beijing’s participation.

Our goal is to give countries the most attractive choice and to make the United States the most attractive choice in terms of what we bring to the table … so that they make informed choices about their partnerships, Price said. .

Washington no doubt has red lines on Sino-Saudi collaborations, especially in the fields of technology and military defense. A partnership is already likely to cause cringe: China Electronic Technology Group, a state conglomerate that was sanctioned by Washington in 2020 and again this year for its ties to the People’s Liberation Army, aims to develop drones with the use of kingdoms.

Observers in China take a more benign view of Xi’s visit to Riyadh, seeing the trip as Beijing’s desire to re-enter high-level exchanges after the COVID-induced isolation, with a firm emphasis on ensuring of Beijing’s energy supply, said Henry Huiyao Wang, founder of the non-governmental Center for China and Globalization in Beijing.

I don’t see it in a geopolitical sense, but rather in a geoeconomic sense, he said, adding that he saw no reason to compare Bidens’ visit to the kingdom with Xis.

Biden can visit. Xi can visit. China certainly wants to get along with all the countries in the region, big and small. There is no special attention to anyone, Wang said.

China and Saudi Arabia are finding common ground in a relationship that ignores human rights and political issues for the sake of business.

China manages to maintain good relations simultaneously with Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Syria and Israel, and it does so by keeping its relationship largely transactional, said Robert Daly, a former US diplomat in Beijing. who directs the Kissinger Institute on China at the Wilson Think Tank in Washington.

Yet as China tries to project more of its economic and political influence, experts say it may struggle to balance those relationships with countries hostile to each other, such as Saudi Arabia and Iran. The latter also bases its strong trade relationship with China largely on energy.

At a virtual event hosted by the Carnegie Endowment in May, He Wenping, a professor and senior fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said such rivalries, as well as the Russian-Ukrainian war, have highlighted the difficulty in distinguishing economic ties from broader diplomatic or military support.

We have stuck to a policy of non-interference for a very, very long time, she said. The decision-makers now fully understand that the economic issue, the Belt and Road Initiative, all these issues cannot be separated from the security issue at all.

Bulos reported from Riyadh, Yang from Beijing and Wilkinson from Washington.