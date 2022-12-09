Imran urges PTI lawmakers to speed up election preparations





Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan on Thursday urged lawmakers and party ticket holders to speed up their preparations for the upcoming general elections.

Addressing PTI lawmakers from Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Sialkot as well as ticket holders from Gujranwala, Imran asked them to devise a comprehensive political strategy and be fully prepared for the upcoming election battle, according to a press release issued by the PTI.

The central and regional leaders of the PTI were also present at the meeting.

The country’s political situation, PTI’s political strategy and its future action plan were discussed in detail during the meeting, the statement added.

On occasion, the members of the assembly fully supported and endorsed the announcement of the dissolution of the assemblies and the resignations of the chambers.

Last week, the leader of the PTI gave the federal government an ultimatum to “sit down and talk and give a date for the general election” or “we will dissolve the assemblies”.

Also Read: PTI wants formation of new provincial governments before Ramazan: Qureshi

A day earlier, top PTI leader and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said his party wanted new provincial governments to be formed before Ramazan next year after the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies were dissolved and from Punjab.

“Imran Khan intends to dissolve the KP and Punjab assemblies in the coming days so that the whole process can move forward. The PTI leadership gave Imran Khan the right to dissolve the assemblies,” he said speaking to the media following a meeting between the PTI senior leadership and the former prime minister.

“If the PDM federal government wants to prioritize its own interests over those of the country, and doesn’t want to head into a general election and further sink the country in the process, then that’s their decision. We want the election process to be completed in Punjab and KP before Ramazan,” he said.

Qureshi said Imran trusted everyone about his decision at the meeting, adding that the only solution to the current problems facing the country was a snap election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2390104/imran-directs-pti-lawmakers-to-step-up-preparations-for-general-elections The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos