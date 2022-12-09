Politics
Former Prime Ministers Receive $6M from Taxpayer Over 13 Years for Expenses – Byline Times
Following the revelation that Boris Johnson and Liz Truss will be able to claim 115,000 a year, David Hencke discovers that Tony Blair has made the highest claim on public funds, and Theresa May the lowest
The Cabinet Office has paid more than £6million to six former prime ministers and one deputy prime minister over 13 years to cover their office expenses, the government has revealed.
His Liberal Democrat counterpart Chris Rennard asked for those costs following the revelation that Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, the latter having only been Prime Minister for 50 days, are both entitled to claim up to 115,000 a year to the taxpayer under the Utility Expense Allowance.
Boris Johnson and Liz Truss are entitled to claim up to £115,000 a year as long as they claim to hold public office, which may be for the rest of their lives, Lord Rennard has said. This is in addition to the office expense allowance for MPs, which is subject to some degree of public scrutiny, unlike the allowance for former prime ministers. They can also win speeches, books and newspaper articles. Isn’t it time we did a proper review of these allowances, reducing them for sitting MPs and fixing them only for a fixed period?
The scheme was set up by John Major in 1991 following the resignation of Margaret Thatcher after struggling to deal with letters from the public and needing staff support. At that time the allocation was much lower, reaching only 115,000 in 2011. Figures of the amount claimed by former prime ministers were kept secret until 2009 and figures are still only available from 2009 Thatcher claimed 387,830 from 2009 until his death in 2013.
The largest claimant since 2009 is former Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair, who received 1,478,003, followed closely by John Major who claimed 1,477,633. Blair claimed the maximum sum available each year since 2011 and Major has claimed almost the highest sum every year. Gordon Brown claimed 1,325,577.
As for more recent leaders, David Cameron has claimed 603,811 since stepping down, with claims ranging from 50,000 to 113,423. His deputy, Liberal Democrat Nick Clegg, claimed almost the entire allocation from 2015 to 2018 , claiming 444,775 in total, before leaving Britain for a highly paid job at Facebook (now Meta) in the United States.
The lowest level of claims from the fund comes from Theresa May, who claimed 172,751 over three years with claims varying between 34,836 and 80,083. She, unlike the others, is still collecting her salary of 84,000 as an MP and can also claim parliamentary allowances. May has the same won millions of speech books since leaving Downing Street.
According to Cabinet Minister Baroness Neville Rolfe, neither Johnson nor Truss have so far applied for money under the scheme.
Baroness Rolfe also defended the system, responding to Lord Rennard saying: The Public Duty Costs Allowance helps former prime ministers who remain active in public life. The allowance is not paid directly to former prime ministers; instead, claims can be made from the stipend to reimburse expenses incurred that arise from the performance of public duties, such as office and secretarial expenses. The allowance has been frozen at an annual cap of 115,000 since 2011. The government is monitoring these issues.
