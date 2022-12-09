Going to marry Kaesang, Jokowi asks for the blessing of the Indonesian people

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo expressed his gratitude after the washing process of his youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep in Surakarta City on Friday (09/12/2022) went well.

The president then asked for the people’s blessing that the series of wedding processions for his youngest son would go smoothly.

“Alhamdulillah, the procession for the sungkeman and the procession for the siraman went well, smoothly, and we and our family ask for the blessing of the community that the next procession will be good midodareni then tomorrow the consent granted, then continued with after thanksgiving at Mangkunegaran temple, everything can be fine,” said Jokowi to the media team after the event procession, as reported by the media team’s official press release Kaesang and Erina’s wedding.

The president also apologized if during the implementation of the serial on his son’s marriage, it disturbed the community, especially the people of Yogyakarta and the city of Surakarta.

“If anyone is disturbed, their comfort is disturbed, we and our family apologize profusely, especially to the people of Yogyakarta and the people of Solo City,” the head of state said.

During the Sungkeman procession, Jokowi also left a message for Kaesang.

Jokowi hopes Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Gudono can become a happy family.

“We as parents hope that we also pray that the families of Mas Kaesang and Ms. Erina may in the future become a sakinah, mawaddah, wa rahmah family,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kaesang Pangarep admitted that he was very happy because the Sungkeman and Siraman processions were over.

He even cried with joy while performing the two processes.

“Happy. (Earlier) really cried,” he said.

“Previously it was Ms Iriana who was crying, then Mas Kaesang was also crying. Mas Bobby was also crying,” Jokowi said.

To her youngest son, Ibu Iriana left a message praying that her son will always be happy. “What is certain is that you are always happy, Le (Nak),” Iriana said.

Previously, President Jokowi led the splash procession from Kaesang to the Sumber family residence in Surakarta city on Friday morning.

Siraman Kaesang uses spring water from seven springs.

The seven springs are from Surakarta Kasunanan Palace, Mangkunegaran Surakarta Palace, Surakarta Grand Mosque, Boyolali Pengging Umbul, Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Bogor Presidential Palace and Family Residence in Surakarta.

Also, the seven waters are gathered in one place to be used in the procession of splashing.

Dock. Kaesang and Erina’s wedding media team President Joko Widodo accompanied by Ibu Iriana during the first splash of their youngest son Kaesang Pangarep at the family residence in Sumber, Surakarta City on Friday (12/09/2022). President Joko Widodo accompanied by Ibu Iriana during the first splash of their youngest son Kaesang Pangarep at the family residence in Sumber, Surakarta City on Friday (12/09/2022).

President Jokowi accompanied by Ibu Iriana then kicked off in Kaesang.

Then it was seen that a number of guests and families also gave blessing showers and prayers.

Among others, Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of ATR/BPN Hadi Tjahjanto, Idong Setyo Husodo, Gibran Rakabuming and Bobby Nasution.

After that, Jokowi then cut Kaesang’s hair, followed by a procession carrying her youngest child. Jokowi also gave the last bribe to Kaesang Pangarep who at the same time ended the series of siraman processions.

Meanwhile, the siraman procession also took place at the residence of the bride-to-be, Erina Gudono, in Sleman area, Yogyakarta on Friday.

Kompas TV report, a series of events Kaesang and Erina’s wedding from December 8, 2022, which is marked by Quran recitation and recitation at Erina’s residence in Yogyakarta.

Also, on December 9, 2022, there will be a siraman event where the two will undergo a siraman procession in a different location.

Dock. Kaesang and Erina’s wedding media team President Joko Widodo accompanied by Ibu Iriana carrying Kaesang Pangarep after the washing procession at the family residence in Sumber, Surakarta City on Friday (12/09/2022). President Joko Widodo accompanied by Ibu Iriana carrying Kaesang Pangarep after the washing procession at the family residence in Sumber, Surakarta City on Friday (12/09/2022).

Then, Kaesang Pangarep’s marriage contract with Erina will be on Saturday (12/10/2022) tomorrow.

The marriage contract venue will be at Royal Ambarukmo Hall, Depok Sleman.

Then Kaesang and Erina will have the Ngunduh Mantu event on Sunday (11/12/2022) morning.

Additionally, the bride and groom will experience a Loji Gandrung carnival at Pura Mangkunegaran, Kita Surakarta.



