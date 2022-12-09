Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends birthday wishes to Sonia Gandhi and prays for her long and healthy life | India News

New Delhi: On Friday, December 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his birthday wishes to Sonia Gandhi, President of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), and prayed for her long and healthy life. The prime minister took to Twitter and said, “Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Pray for her long and healthy life.”

The former Congress speaker arrived in Jaipur on Thursday as the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is in Rajasthan. Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, entered Rajasthan on Monday from Jhalawar district.

Sonia Gandhi is on a two-day tour in Rajasthan, and after arriving at Jaipur airport on Thursday afternoon, she flew to Sawai Madhopur by helicopter. She is staying at the Sher Bagh Hotel in Ranthambhore, where her birthday will be celebrated today, according to party leaders.

Upon arrival, Sonia Gandhi was greeted by administration and police officials. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also reached Sawai Madhopur by road and joined her mother.

Congress leaders told ANI, “They will stay in Ranthambhore and celebrate Sonia Gandhi’s birthday on December 9.” The local administration has taken all possible measures to ensure the safety of Sonia Gandhi and her family.

Notably, victory in the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls was a huge relief for the Congress which recorded its worst performance in Gujarat and had suffered a heavy blow in the assembly polls in five states held more early this year. The results of assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh boosted morale in Congress, which took advantage of strong anti-incumbent sentiment in Himachal Pradesh.

The party ran a campaign focused on local issues and made lucrative promises including the restoration of the old pension scheme and a promise of Rs 1,500 to women and 300 units of free electricity. Congress won 40 seats against 25 won by the BJP, but its share of the vote stands at 43.88%, which is very close to the BJP’s 42.99%. In Himachal Pradesh, several hill state seats experienced narrow margins, with the presence of rebels also a deciding factor.

In Gujarat, Congress’ “hyper-local or micro” campaign failed to yield results and apparently facilitated the BJP’s return to power with a record victory. He was able to fend off the challenge of the Aam Aadmi party to a large extent in Himachal Pradesh, but he was unable to do so in Gujarat.

(With ANI inputs)