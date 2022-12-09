After Bleketepe, President Jokowi ready to launch series of Kaesang Pangarep weddings

RADARSOLO.ID – President Joko Widodo’s youngest son Kaesang Pangarep performed a splashing procession on Friday (9/12) morning. Before the procession took place, President Joko Widodo installed Bleketepe as a marker for the start of the series of wedding celebrations for his youngest son and daughter-in-law on December 10 and 11.

While wearing a pink beskap, President Joko Widodo began the siraman procession by installing bleketepe. The braided and carefully framed coconut leaves are installed in front of the entrance to his residence. In addition to indicating that the family is ready to begin the celebration, this bleketepe is also said to be full of meanings such as repelling reinforcements and purifying oneself or the place used to promote the smooth running of the celebration.

After the installation of the bleketepe, it is the turn of the First Lady, Iriana Joko Widodo, to perform the tuwuhan. The two tundunbananas that were covered with bronsongs on either side of the entrance were then opened. Soon after, Iriana Joko Widodo also placed two bundles of rice on either side of the tuwuhan. In Javanese nuptial customs, this tuwuhan is a collection of good wishes so that the future husband is always surrounded by kindness, so that he can have a baby quickly.

Shortly after, around 08:00 WIB, the Kaesang Pangarep splash procession went on for about an hour. Apart from the family, a number of personalities also had the opportunity to do laundry, such as Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and ATR. Minister Hadi Tjahjanto had the opportunity to participate in the washing of the president’s youngest son.

“Al-Hamdulillah the procession of the spraying went well and smoothly. As a family, we ask for the blessing of the community so that the next procession, be it midodareni, consent granted, followed by thanksgiving at the Mangkunegaran temple can go well. We also profusely apologize if anyone’s comfort is disturbed, we as a family profusely apologize to the community,” President Joko Widodo said after the washing procession. (ves/dam)