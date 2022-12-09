Do the Trumps want to eliminate Kim Guilfoyle from the family?





As a general rule, I try not to pay too much attention to Kimberly Guilfoyle. News about Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancé tends to be disturbing, terrifying, or just plain disgusting, and there are already too many real assets living in my head without rent. But this week, Eric Trump piqued my curiosity with a bizarre statement to the New York Post:

Rumors have swirled that the Trump family doesn’t love Don Jr.’s fiancé, Kimberly Guilfoyle, but Eric Trump says he thinks the world of her.

The mood is that the family doesn’t like Kim, a source says. She tries too hard to be in the family.

But Eric told us that when we reached out to him for comment, I completely disagreed with the narrative and happened to be thinking Kimberly’s world.

Eric’s statement, while sweet, is the least compelling statement of family support since the Family Love Michael banner.

The Post goes on to report that Kim and Don Jr. recently hosted a party for Toys for Tots at their Palm Beach, Florida mansion. About 300 people were present, but the main assets were rare:

Former President Donald Trump, we learn, came to the fundraiser for half an hour, but left before a holiday boat parade. Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, were also present.

Eric insisted I’m Don’s best friend and had a blast at the party, but he never seemed like the Trump Guilfoyle needed to worry about.

In October 2019, The Atlantic reported that Donald Trump had been ambivalent about Don Jr.’s first wife, Vanessa, who filed for divorce in 2018, and the president was even less enthusiastic when his son started dating. Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The Fox News host lobbied to become White House press secretary early in the administration, but Trump showed little interest, according to two former aides. Even he can tell the difference between the pretty women at Fox who have a bit of substance and those who will be ridiculed as beachheads, an aide said. Now she was browsing the gossip pages with her son and posing for photos on the South Lawn.

The family was friendly with Guilfoyle himself, but there were signs of disapproval. A source tells me that after his attendance at a 4th of July party at the White House sparked a series of flattering media coverage, Jared and Ivanka Don were contacted by an official advising him that he should clear his guests on his next visit. And as Thanksgiving approached, the president let it be known that Guilfoyle was not welcome to join the family at Mar-a-Lago, two Trump associates told me. (White House spokespeople and Don denied this.)

Ivanka Trump reignited those old rumors of family discord last month when she cropped Guilfoyle from a photo from her sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding on Instagram:

One of the funniest things I’ve seen in a long time @IvankaTrump cropped @kimguilfoyle from her Tiffany Trumps wedding Instagram post.

(Original photo on the right) pic.twitter.com/Eko1EFpn6T

— Travis Akers (@travisakers) November 14, 2022

Four hours after this post was posted, Ivanka apparently tried to patch things up by posting the original photo to her Instagram Stories with three smiling faces surrounded by heart-shaped emojis. Then, a source close to Ivanka told the Daily Mail (not exactly America’s official newspaper) that it was a terrible mistake and that the very close couple really had a wonderful relationship.

Ivanka sure knows how to send a message with cleverly staged social engagement when she really wants it. But since the crop controversy, she has offered no official support to Guilfoyle. It looks like the Post reached out to his team as well as Erics, but this is what they got instead of a personal testimony about his love for his future sister-in-law:

While Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were not present, a source tells us: They were invited to go, it was [Jewish sabbath]Shabbat. They have a good relationship. It’s just the rumor mill.

It’s an explanation Jared and Ivanka have used before, and it may be true. But if I was a Trump wannabe looking for reassurance that the family didn’t hate me, I’d be looking for a higher authority than Eric.

