All I want for Christmas is not a health emergency





Comment this story Comment Every winter is the worst winter for the UK’s National Health Service. But that doesn’t mean we’ve seen it all before. New data shows NHS backlogs hit a record 7.2 million, emergency services are letting patients wait longer for care, ambulances are taking longer and then having to wait outside hospitals due to lack of space in the emergency departments. All of this is on top of impending strikes by nurses and paramedics, record levels of staff burnout and massive labor shortages exacerbated by Brexit. Increasingly, those who can pay for private treatment are choosing to do so, including, it seems and unsurprisingly, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. But the fast-track private care process doesn’t apply to those times in life when you need an emergency doctor. While a Prime Minister in need of urgent treatment can expect a rapid response (as we have seen during the pandemic with Boris Johnson), ordinary Britons are at the mercy of the Departments of accidents and emergencies increasingly overcrowded, understaffed and in crisis. They have become the most visible and alarming sign of a system which, despite the enormous goodwill of its staff, is failing too many people when they need it most. It is no longer uncommon to read of cases such as the 85-year-old woman with a broken hip who waited in agony for 14 hours for an ambulance and then was forced to wait outside the hospital for 26 hours before being admitted for surgery. Most people I know have their own A&E (or ER, as the Americans say) stories to tell. A colleague who took a feverish child to A&E waited six hours to be seen (remember that 15 children died recently from Strep A infections). A friend had to call an ambulance for her husband, an NHS doctor himself, and was parked outside an A&E unit for hours as staff from various ambulances negotiated with the department to find out which would be seen next. A&E departments were already overstretched because people struggled to get GP appointments and because of understaffing. But they couldn’t move patients to wards for further treatment because there were no beds available. Patients are now stuck for hours on carts, lining hallways and using all available A&E space. When ambulances arrive hoping to decant new emergency patients, hospitals tell them to calm down, scoffing at the whole idea of ​​the emergency department. In London there are half a dozen private emergency services which are useful if a child is sick or has had an accident. The Urgent Care Clinic at St. John’s and St. Elizabeth’s Private Hospital, for example, charges a flat $120 fee to see a doctor, who will then order X-rays, blood tests, or prescribe medication. But these clinics are designed for the prompt treatment of infections, minor injuries and sores that they cannot treat heart attacks, strokes or other trauma. The data showed some modest improvements in some areas. But overall, the picture is one of a crisis that has been building for years. It exposes the glaring lack of capacity, be it hospital beds, diagnostic equipment or nursing staff, to meet the needs of an aging population with more complex healthcare needs. Injecting more public resources will not quickly solve capacity problems. Contracting out more hospital services to the private sector, as has been done during the pandemic, is an avenue that deserves more attention. Another policy change that could help unlock emergency care is fixing Britain’s underfunded and fragmented welfare system. Better access to social care would speed up discharges and help move patients from A&E to services more quickly, freeing up ambulances to respond to urgent calls. Boris Johnson promised in 2019 that we would fix the welfare crisis once and for all. In November, Sunak postponed Johnson’s plan to impose a cap on childcare costs borne by individuals and removed the dedicated tax that had been created to fund it. Some other reforms are to be implemented in stages from October 2023, but they are too little, too slow. I have become accustomed to stories of periodic NHS failure and winter crises over the 25+ years I have lived in the UK, but I have never seen such a systematic breakdown of normal services, such a despair among doctors and nurses or such a loss of public confidence. Britain is clearly moving towards a two-tier healthcare system in which more people can opt into private care. It will always be a minority in a country that strongly believes in its universal care model. But if the government wants to save the NHS, it at least needs a system that is there in an emergency. More from Bloomberg Opinion: Big Bank Job Cuts May Be Just Beginning: Paul J. Davies Shareholder democracy does not work. Here’s how it can: Luigi Zingales and Oliver Hart Sunaks Post-Brexit Britain becomes worst-case scenario: Clive Crook –With the help of Elaine He. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners. Therese Raphael is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion covering health care and British politics. Previously, she was the editorial page editor of The Wall Street Journal Europe. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com/opinion

