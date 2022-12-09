President Jokowi visits earthquake-resistant model house in Cianjur





Langgam.id — President Joko Widodo inspected an earthquake-resistant model house at Yonif Raider 300, Karangtengah District, Cianjur Regency, West Java Province, Thursday (8/12/2022). The head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Suharyanto, explained that the model house was one of the projects to repair the homes of residents affected by the Cianjur earthquake. There are two schemes: the first is that if the owner of the house is able, he can do the work himself and be accompanied so that the house being repaired remains seismic. “Secondly, if you want to hand it over to the government, there will be the TNI and a third party, there will be model houses, several model houses have been built and later the president will see them at the 300 Raiders infantry battalion”, the BNPB director said in a separate statement. The seismic model house has specifications in the form of a river stone foundation with a mortar wrapped CNP steel structure. The walls use plastered and painted light bricks. The frame and roof framing carry mild steel. Previously, the house was built as a permanent earthquake-proof residence in North Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi Province. The head of the BNPB explained that the disbursement of aid for the repair of residents’ houses damaged by the earthquake was to be divided into five phases. He also hopes that all residents’ houses will have been repaired by June-July 2023. We estimate up to these five steps, we will continually data until really by name by address is clear. We will continue to submit this budget to the Department of Finance for distribution to the public. BNPB has established a timetable for the implementation of the rehabilitation of the affected houses, especially for the community. We hope that in June or July 2023 everything will be fixed, explained Suharyanto. Also accompanying President Jokowi during the review, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Head of BNPB Suharyanto, Head of the Meteorological Agency , Climatology and Geophysics Dwikorita Karnawati, Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil and Regent Cianjur Herman Suherman. — Follow the latest and latest news from Langgam.id. You can join the Telegram groupLanggam.id News Updatein the linkhttps://t.me/langgamidor follow Langgam.id on Google News onthis link

