Here is how much money has been spent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s overseas visits in the past 5 years? Government responds to Rajya Sabha





Center reveals spending on PM Modi’s overseas visits over past 5 years (GDP) New Delhi: The government told Rajya Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s overseas visits have helped India strengthen its relations with global partners and shaped the country’s global agenda on international issues. In response to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, informed that the government had spent Rs 32,09,760 for Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to Indonesia during the G20 summit. Expenditure for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Japan between September 26 and 28 was 23,86,536 rupees, the minister said in the Rajya Sabha. Giving details of the Prime Minister’s visit to Europe earlier this year, Muraleedharan informed the Upper House that Rs 2, 15, 61, 304 was the total cost, while Rs 23, 27, 09,000 was spent on the US visit by PM Modi between September 21-28, 2019. . In response to Rajya Sabha, the visits of the Union Prime Minister of State to foreign countries are an important means through which India serves its national interests and implements its foreign policy objectives. “The agreements reached during these visits have enabled India to strengthen its relations with partner countries, to promote India’s point of view and to shape the global agenda on global issues such as reformed multilateralism. , climate change, transnational crime, terrorism, cybersecurity, etc.,” the Union said. said the minister. Muraleedharan provided written details of PM Modi’s 36 journeys. The Minister said that the expenses related to Prime Minister Modi’s visits to Bangladesh in March 2021, the US visit in 2021 and his visits to Italy and the UK in 2021 were funded by the Head of Budget of the Ministry of Finance. Interior.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/india/how-much-was-the-cost-of-pm-narendra-modi-foreign-visits-in-the-last-5-years-govt-replies-in-rajya-sabha-article-96099019 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos