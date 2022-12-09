China’s Xi Jinping and Saudi royal family sign agreements in high-stakes visit

By Robbie Corey-Boulet

Chinese President Xi Jinping and the powerful Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia met on Thursday in an Arab outreach visit that earned a rebuke from Washington, striking deals in areas including energy and infrastructure.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman greets Chinese President Xi Jinping in the capital Riyadh on December 8, 2022. Photo: AFP/Saudi Royal Palace/Bandar Al-Jaloud.

Deals worth around $30 billion were to be signed, Saudi state media reported, as China seeks to shore up its Covid-hit economy and the Saudis, longtime state allies States, are striving to diversify their economic and political alliances.

Xi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the 37-year-old de facto ruler of the world’s biggest oil exporter, met at the Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, flanked by senior officials wearing face masks, footage showed state television.

They oversaw the signing of hydrogen energy agreements as well as a plan to harmonize Saudi Arabia’s ambitious economic reform agenda, Vision 2030, with China’s Belt and Road Initiative. trillion dollars, the official Saudi Press Agency said.

The agreements signed also covered a petrochemical project, housing development and Chinese language teaching, SPA said, although it did not specify their substance or monetary value.

Earlier, state television showed Xi being greeted by Prince Mohammed before the pair stood side by side as a marching band played their country’s national anthems.

They then chatted as they entered the palace, which is the official residence of the king and the seat of the royal court.

Xi also met with Prince Mohammed’s father, King Salman, 86, signing a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement first reached during Xi’s last visit in 2016, state media reported.

They agreed to hold a meeting of heads of state between the two countries in turn every two years, Chinese state media said.

I am very happy to visit Saudi Arabia again after six years. I still remember the scenes from my last visit, Xi said in remarks carried by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The Chinese side sees the Saudi side as an important force in a multipolar world and attaches great importance to developing a comprehensive strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia.

He said Beijing was ready to expand its crude oil trade with Riyadh and would list Saudi Arabia as a destination country for outbound tourism organized by Chinese citizens.

Accelerate the pace of cooperation

Arriving on Wednesday, Xi said bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia had grown by leaps and bounds in recent years.

This has not only enriched the peoples of the two countries, but also promoted regional peace, security, prosperity and development, Xi said, according to CCTV.

The crown prince sees China as a key partner in his broad Vision 2030 program, seeking to involve Chinese companies in ambitious mega-projects aimed at diversifying the economy away from fossil fuels.

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih said this week’s visit will help accelerate the pace of economic and investment cooperation between the two countries, offering Chinese companies and investors gratifying returns, according to SPA.

Earlier Thursday, Saudi state media announced 34 investment deals in sectors including green hydrogen, information technology, transport and construction.

State broadcaster Al-Ekhbariya said another 20 deals worth 110 billion riyals ($29.3 billion) were to be signed.

Arabic awareness

Arab leaders began converging on the Saudi capital on Thursday ahead of summit meetings with Xi, who will hold separate talks with the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council before leaving on Friday.

China, the top consumer of Saudi oil, has strengthened ties with a region that has long relied on the United States for military protection but has expressed concern that the American presence could be downgraded.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas and Sudan’s de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had all arrived Thursday afternoon, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, delivers an address during the general debate of the sixty-ninth session of the General Assembly. Photo: United Nations.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Tunisian President Kais Saied, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and interim Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati have also confirmed their attendance.

Beijing’s foreign ministry this week described Xi’s trip as the biggest diplomatic activity between China and the Arab world since the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

It has not escaped the notice of the White House, which has warned of the influence China is trying to develop in the world, calling its goals not conducive to preserving the rules-based international order.

Washington has long been a close partner of Riyadh, but the relationship is currently marred by disagreements over energy policy, US security guarantees and human rights.

Xi is making his third trip abroad since the Covid pandemic prompted China to close its borders and embark on a series of lockdowns, dampening its giant economy.

His visit follows US President Joe Bidens’ trip in July, when he greeted Prince Mohammed with a thumbs-up at the start of a futile attempt to convince the Saudis to increase oil production.

Support HKFP |Code of Ethics |Error/typing error? |Contact us | Newsletter | Transparency & Annual Report

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class="">