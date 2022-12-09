Jokowi-Iriana’s special message for Kaesang and Erina: Become a happy family





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo sent a special message to his youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep before marrying Erina Gudono. This was conveyed by the President after leading the procession from Sungkeman Kaesang to the family residence in Sumber area, Surakarta city on Friday (12/09/2022). Jokowi I hope Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Gudono can become a happy family. Also Read: Jokowi apologizes to residents who were disturbed during Kaesang and Erina’s wedding procession “As parents, we also hope to pray that the Mas Kaesang and Ms. Erina families can become a sakinah, mawaddah, wa rahmah family in the future,” Jokowi told the media team after the procession, as the Kaesang and Erina’s wedding media team’s official press release reported on Friday (09/12/2022). In agreement with President Jokowi, First Lady Iriana Jokowi also gave a message to Kaesang while praying for his son to always be happy. “What is certain is that you are always happy, Le (Nak),” Iriana said, holding Kaesang’s hand. Meanwhile, Kaesang Pangarep admitted that he was very happy because the Sungkeman and Siraman processions were over. He even wept with joy while performing the two processions. Read also : Message from Haru Jokowi and Iriana for their youngest child, Kaesang Pangarep, after the Siraman procession “Happy. (Earlier) really cried,” Kaesang said. “Earlier it was Mrs Iriana who was crying, then Mas Kaesang was also crying. Mas Bobby was also crying,” said Jokowi, who was standing close to her son. Previously, President Jokowi led the splash procession from Kaesang to the family residence of Sumber in the city of Surakarta. Siraman Kaesang uses spring water from seven springs. Dock. Kaesang and Erina’s wedding media team President Joko Widodo accompanied by Mrs. Iriana while receiving Kaesang Pangarep’s sungkem before the shower ceremony at Sumber Family Residence, Surakarta City on Friday (12/09/2022). President Joko Widodo accompanied by Mrs. Iriana while receiving Kaesang Pangarep’s sungkem before the shower ceremony at Sumber Family Residence, Surakarta City on Friday (12/09/2022). The seven springs are from Surakarta Kasunanan Palace, Mangkunegaran Surakarta Palace, Surakarta Grand Mosque, Boyolali Pengging Umbul, Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Bogor Presidential Palace and Solo Family Residence. Also, the seven waters are gathered in one place to be used in the procession of splashing. President Jokowi accompanied by Ibu Iriana then kicked off in Kaesang. Read also : 4 prohibitions that Kaesang and Erina’s guests must respect Then it was seen that a number of guests and families also gave blessing showers and prayers. Among others, Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of ATR/BPN Hadi Tjahjanto, Idong Setyo Husodo, Gibran Rakabuming and Bobby Nasution. After that, Jokowi then cut Kaesang’s hair, followed by a procession carrying her youngest child. Jokowi also gave the last bribe to Kaesang Pangarep who at the same time ended the series of siraman processions.

