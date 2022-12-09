China’s COVID-19 policy turns another test for President XI Jinping





Significantly, China has also declassified the virus, meaning it will no longer be treated as a disease comparable to bubonic plague or cholera. This is a belated but rational approach to a virus that the rest of the world has been learning to live with for over a year. For many, the easing comes six months too late. In the meantime, China will argue that it has saved millions of lives because it now only has to deal with less lethal subvariants of omicron rather than previous strains such as delta. However, this has been the case for much of the year, which means that the abrupt closures of major cities like Shanghai and the damage to the economy could have been avoided if China had taken more decisive action sooner. . Confusion and alarm Many in China are also confused and alarmed by the policy flip-flop. After being told for years that COVID-19 was a potential killer, health officials and state media are now comparing the symptoms with those of the flu. China’s elderly and vulnerable are affected, and with good reason. Modeling has shown there could be 1.5 million deaths in the COVID-19 wave that will inevitably follow as curbs are eased. The true death toll in the coming weeks as the country reopens will likely never be made public. China’s biggest weakness, which it is now trying to address, is its low rate of immunization of the elderly. Only 40% of people over the age of 80 received booster shots, while only 65% ​​in the same age group received a second dose. More than 20% of people over 80 have not been vaccinated at all. This, combined with a political system that makes it difficult for Mr. Xi to swallow his pride and order superior Western-made vaccines, leaves the country terribly exposed as new strains of omicron tear the population apart. Economic pressure Despite the dire predictions, China had little choice. Mr. Xi risked widespread social upheaval and irreparable damage to the world’s second-largest economy if he failed to act. The abolition of COVID-zero is good news for the Chinese people, as well as for Australia and the rest of the world. Big business sees this week’s changes in China as a tentative step towards wider reopening after three years of lockdown. Australian leaders, and possibly government ministers, will be among the first to book flights to Beijing and Shanghai if the quarantine for arrivals is lifted next year, as hoped. Whether Chinese students or tourists are returning to Australia in the numbers seen before the pandemic is less clear. Mr. Xi’s backtracking on a signature policy that allowed him to boast that China had done a better job than Western democracies in protecting its people, will not be his downfall. His unprecedented grip on power, reinforced when he was named leader for a third term in October, and the ability of China’s propaganda apparatus to spin history as it sees fit, ensure his survival. By acting now, Mr. Xi will salvage any semblance of support that remains for a regime that the Chinese people expect will improve their quality of life over time, rather than make it unbearable. However, the cost will be high.

