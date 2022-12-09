Jan Ethes, Jokowi’s grandson, is delighted to accompany Kaesang Pangarep in the Siraman procession





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi’s youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep performed a siraman procession on Friday (9/12/2022), ahead of his wedding to Erina Gudono tomorrow. During the procession, Jokowi’s grandson, Jan Ethes Srinarendra, was seen accompanying his uncle. Jan Ethes was seen standing next to Jokowi who was carrying out the splash procession. Sometimes Gibran’s eldest son Rakabuming Rakaitu stood behind Kaesang when his uncle was doused with water. The child who was born on March 10, 2016 also appears to be staring seriously at the Kaesang splash procession. Not only Jan Ethes, the younger brother of La Lembah Manah was also present at Jokowi’s residence in Surakarta City, Central Java. Kaesang’s two nephews wore a sarimbit or family uniform. Jan Ethes wears a pink bescapfuchsia and equipped with batik and blangkon fabric. Meanwhile, La Lembah Manah looks adorable in a new flea kebaya, similar to the one worn by her mother and grandmother, Selvi Ananda and Iriana Jokowi. It is known that the child of Jan Ethes and Kahiyang Ayu, Sedah Mirah Nasution, will bring the marriage rings of the couples Kaesang and Erina Gudono. This was revealed by the owner of wedding planner Production Wigung Wratsangka. He confirmed that Jan Ethes and Sedah Mirah would help with Kaesang’s wedding as ring bearers. “Yes, Jan Ethes and his sister Sedah Mirah (will be the carriers of the Kaesang-Erina wedding rings)”, said Wigung, quoted by the chain. Lifestyle Liputan6.comFriday (9/12/2022).

Sungkuman Kaesang Pangarep’s procession was colored with tears. One of those who wept for Kaesang at the ceremony was his mother, Iriana Jokowi. On this occasion, President Jokowi also prayed that his youngest son and Erina Gudono would have a family…

