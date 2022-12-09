Politics
Who will solve the problem of dirty cops in Indonesia?
By: Fahrizal Afandi, lecturer at the Faculty of Law of the University of Brawijaya, Malang, Indonesia.
Corruption runs rampant within the ranks of the Indonesian police, but it is unclear if there is a will to clean up their act.
Two weeks after the stampede at the Kanjuruhan football stadium that left more than 130 people dead, Indonesian President Joko Widodo summoned hundreds of regional police chiefs and high-ranking officers to the presidential palace. He warned them against repressive approaches and prohibited officers from flaunting a lavish lifestyle.
Apart from their brutality, Indonesian police officers are known to have a lot of money to buy luxury goods.
The highest salary a police officer can earn is 5.9 million rupees ($383) per month. Moreover, they can earn up to additional Rp 34.9 million (USD 2267) per month in bonuses. Although officers are prohibited from owning luxury items and there are penalties for those who violate these regulations, many high-ranking police officers and their families flaunt their luxurious lifestyles without any punishment. In 2020, the chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Commissioner General of Police Firli Bahuri, was disciplined for flaunting a hedonistic lifestyle. He kept his job.
Jokowi’s warning about the lavish lifestyle of police officers was far from sufficient – it fails to address the root of the problem: the inherent corruption within the police nationwide.
On the same day as Jokowi’s meeting with high-ranking police officers at the State Palace, West Sumatra Chief of Police Inspector General Teddy Minahasa Putra was arrested for selling 5kg of crystal methamphetamine confiscated. Teddy reportedly received 300 million rupees (US$19,440) per kilogram from the sale of seized narcotics.
Then news broke of another corruption case involving the police. Former Samarinda City Police Intelligence Unit Officer Ismail Bolong testified about bribery and illegal mining in East Kalimantan. In a recording, Ismail admitted to having personally conveyed bribes totaling 6 billion rupees ($388,819) to the chief commissioner of the police’s criminal investigation department, General Agus Andrianto, in three installments between September and November 2021. Although Ismail retracted his statement and apologized to Agus a few days later, a former head of the National Police’s Home Affairs Division Homeland Security Bureau, Brigadier General Hendra Kurniawan, supported Ismail’s original statement and said that Agus received illicit money from illegal mining.
Although the reform regimes established the Corruption Eradication Commission in 2003 to prevent and prosecute corruption in law enforcement institutions, prosecuting high-ranking police officers is not straightforward.
In 2012, the Commission succeeded in prosecuting Inspector General Djoko Susilo for corruption and money laundering. But in 2015, he failed to prosecute Commissioners General Budi Gunawan who was a suspect in a corruption case during his tenure as the head of the Career Development Office at National Police Headquarters from 2004 to 2006. The police retaliated by arresting Commission Chairman Abraham Samad. and Commissioner Bambang Wijayanto.
These cases show how the government has failed to root out police corruption. A leading expert on Indonesian police affairs, Jacqui Baker, says police reform is dead because political elites have no incentive to reform the institution.
After the fall of Soeharto’s military regime in 1998, the police seized illegal army businesses. Positions held by military officers are now filled by the police, such as several directors general in the Ministry of Transport and the director general of prison services in the Ministry of Law and Human Rights. President Jokowi has also appointed a former president of the national police as interior minister. The current president is also an active high-ranking police officer.
Along with replacing the military’s position in the civilian bureaucracy of the state, the police also took over the role of the military in obtaining a large amount of illicit money from corporations. A Charta Politika survey found that corrupt practices within the police were perceived to be most prevalent among public institutions.
The chances of eradicating corruption within the police are slim without the support of civil society. The opportunity could arise in 2024 during presidential and parliamentary elections. Voters should turn to any political party that offers a genuine police reform agenda.
Any program needs a transparent and accountable system for policing by adding stricter procedures for auditing police properties annually and making them open to the public. The next president could also ensure that the Corruption Eradication Commission readjusts its main mission to prosecute corrupt police officers. These background actions are necessary to clean the dirty rub.
Originally published under Creative Commons by 360info™.
*) DISCLAIMER
Articles published in the “Your opinions and stories” section of the en.tempo.co website are personal opinions written by third parties and cannot be linked or attributed to the official position of en.tempo.co.
