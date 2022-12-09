Politics
Joe Lycett reveals ‘anger’ over Partygate led to ‘very silly’ Liz Truss interview
Joe Lycett’s banter with Liz Truss has provided some pretty good internet times this year.
However, the comedian has shared the deepest and most heartbreaking reason behind his sarcastic comments about the former prime minister.
While appearing on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg in October, the comedian jokingly declared himself incredibly right-wing after applauding the politician.
After watching the then Prime Minister candidate live in the studio, Joe, 34, could be heard shouting off-screen: You broke it, Liz!
During his own interview, Joe said: I know there has been some criticism in The Mail on Sundaytoday about left-liberal wokie comedians on the BBC. I’m actually very right wing and I love it. I found that she gave excellent, clear answers. I know exactly what she’s doing.
Joe then sent a series of funny tweets to the Tory, joking that she should run for number 10 in another election.
Now reflecting on his viral moment, the comic shed light on his true anger.
When you chat with News agencieshe revealed that his sarcasm was the result of frustration over constant lies from governments over the pandemic’s Partygate scandal.
Since Partygate, I have been very angry with the government because I lost my best friend at the start of the confinement, he had cancer for a long time, he began.
Joe then explained that he had stopped visiting his friend due to Covid restrictions, before having a very small, inadequate funeral after his death.
We did everything right and to find out they didn’t, unless they didn’t, because I understand the government movement, and there was so much going on and people are making errors I understand this.
But the constant lie they all made for each other and for Boris [Johnson], I thought it was shameful, really. I thought it was disgusting how they behaved in the office.
Birmingham-born Joe added that he felt angry at the Tories in the BBC studio, which made him look silly.
When they walked into that room and I was sitting there, I felt a surge of anger. And when I get angry, I get stupid. I don’t shout. I kind of get like, How can I make this person stupid?, he explained.
I kind of half-planned to be sarcastic about it, but I didn’t elaborate on any lines or anything.
Keeping his sarcasm to the very end, however, the funny guy shared his latest interview on Twitter.
Just to be clear, I’m being very sarcastic here. I actually love lying and @BorisJohnson!!, he wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.
|
