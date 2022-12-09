Bidens’ regrettable Syria policy gives Turkey carte blanche Asia Times

It is difficult to understand what the administration of US President Joe Bidens is doing in northern Syria, where his allies the Syrian Kurds have beenbombarded in the skyby Turkish forces. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has insisted on his intention to mount aland operationagainst Americas partners there.

Although Turkey has been bombing and murdering members of the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) for some time, this current offensive is different. It is designed to deal a fatal blow to the Kurds. What is incomprehensible is that Turkish attacks are taking place a few hundred meters from where American troops and other officials are collocated with Syrian Kurds.

To understand the situation, we have to go back to 2014, when the Islamic State (ISIS) swept through northern Syria and northern Iraq defeating various forces, including those of the Iraqi army and the region. Iraqi Kurdish Autonomous.

US President Barack Obama has asked Erdogan to help him defend the Syrian-Kurdish town of Kobani whichrisked being exceededby Daesh. Erdogan simply refused, preferring an Islamic State victory over a nascent Kurdish presence in northern Syria.

Obama, in turn, turned to the SDF and other Kurdish formations to fight ISIS. American troops and equipment were sent and the American-Kurdish alliance succeeded in repelling ISIS.

The fight against ISIS has continued as tens of thousands of militants and their families have been captured and are still being held in a massive prison named Al-Hol. ISIS endured, albeit in a much reduced format, looking to make a comeback. Therefore, US forces have remained to this day to help the Kurds keep the area under control.

This outcome was unacceptable to Erdogan, who did his best to undermine US efforts there. Turkey has from the start viewed the nascent US-SDF alliance as a strategic threat. He fears that in post-civil war Syria this will result in the Kurds gaining some form of autonomy.

The Kurds have already gained autonomy and international recognition in the form of the Kurdistan Regional Government, an autonomous component of federal Iraq. This is due to US efforts in the 1990s to protect the Iraqi Kurdish population from Saddam Husseindeadly assaults. Turks are petrified that a similar arrangement in Syria would encourage their own dissatisfied Kurdish minority to campaign for the same.

Erdogan’s justification for his offensives in Syria is that the SDF is a terrorist organization because it is an offshoot of the Turkish PKK, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, an organization considered terrorist by Turkey and the United States. The SDF is ideologically close to the PKK but has never engaged in terrorist activities against Turkey and has focused on maintaining its place in northern Syria.

Erdogan also claimed that a recentbombingin Istanbul that killed six people was perpetrated by the SDF.

It does not mean anything. Why would the SDF engage in such a botched act that achieves absolutely nothing, and worse, risks its alliance with the United States? Within an hour of the event, Turkey had not only concocted a story blaming the SDF, but claimed to have found the perpetrators. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu went further and accused the United States of beingbehind the bombardments.

Although it is unclear who carried out the attack, Erdogan is using it for his own electoral calculations. Turkey is due to hold elections by next May, and with a battered economy, 85% inflation and a general sense of weariness with Erdogan’s 20-year rule, intervention in Syria is a way to put the already incoherent opposition on the defensive and change the domestic narrative.

The United States was mostly silent, apart from a few mild statements. The White House had the power to prevent this by going after Erdogan. With rare exceptions, US policy towards Turkey and especially Erdogan has sought to appease rather than stand up to an authoritarian ruler.

The excuse has always been that as a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Turkey is too big and the US has too many other interests there.

Finally, after letting the airstrikes continue for days, the Biden administration asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to call his Turkish counterpart to persuade him not to carry out the ground operation. Then, US forces conducted remarkable joint patrols with the SDF to send a message. It may be too little too late and does not prevent Erdogan from ordering a ground operation in the future.

On two levels, the American approach is a failed policy. First, appeasement did not work, because it allowed Erdogan to intimidate the United States. The daily diatribe of Turkish government sources is violently anti-American. Washington has remained silent in the face of constant public abuse.

Last year, Erdogan personally attacked one of Bidens’ top aides, blamingBrett McGurk of Supporting Terrorism. AThe 2020 survey showedthat 70% of respondents named the United States as the biggest threat to Turkey. Washington has only to blame itself because it never developed its own counter-narrative.

Second, the United States knows best. The SDS have nothing to do with the Istanbul bombing. Allowing your allies, who have shed their blood fighting extremists, to be attacked indiscriminately is morally wrong. Without the SDF, ISIS could still be here. Moreover, like the Russians in Ukraine, the Turks are targeting basic infrastructure, some of which was built with US taxpayers’ money.

Especially after the Afghanistan debacle, Washington needs to be careful about the kind of message it sends to its allies and enemies in the region and beyond about its reliability. The image that this crisis evokes is that of military and civilian personnel of a superpower having to cower and seek shelter from the bombings of its Turkish ally.

This article was provided bySyndication desk, who owns the copyright.