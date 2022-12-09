Pakistani army chief Asim Munir with his flat abs and lucky charm. 17 is the target of Imrans





The promise of a Tahrir-like twist ended in Pakistan with the appointment of the new army chief. In this ending is the beginning of the search for villains in yesterday’s friends.

But what hasn’t ended is the curiosity behind the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir. Over the past two weeks, there has been an all-encompassing contribution: from a close look at Munir’s fitness to the elation at not having a bulging belly like his predecessor. We discovered that running or jogging remains the secret behind those non-existent tires.

17th lucky general

Since time immemorial, the fact that the new ancestors of the generals hail from Jalandhar in Indian Punjab has been an added attraction for his family tree. Not that it changes anyone’s life on this trivia game, but number 17 just happens to be Munirs’ lucky number. Now that he’s the commander of Pakistan’s 17th Army, that’s icing on the cake. And according to YouTube jyotishis (astrologers), lucky people with 17 are pretty straightforward.

No kidding, Imran Khan can attest to Asim Munir’s candor, reporting to him the alleged bribe of a set of diamond jewelry taken by his wife.

Now added to the long and prestigious queue of receding Pakistani army chiefs, he also adds to the hopes of innocent souls, always hoping that this one will be different from that one. At least the congratulatory full-page advertisements in the entrepreneurs’ newspapers guarantee that not only will the Pakistan Stock Exchange go higher and higher under the command of the new leader, but that all enemy plans will fall flat.

We believe it, the enemies too.

Other important findings include that Asim Munir is a Pindi boy who is a Hafiz-e-Quran (a person who knows the Holy Quran by heart). This is how Hafiz sahib now becomes a new jargon in the list of coined terms while you cannot name the sacred cows. Remember nikkay da abba (father of the young child), or Haji sahib, a veiled reference to the former army chief. And let’s not forget that the new General is a fast bowler, as his neighbors will attest.

no happy ending

It was the era of retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa. There were those who once sold dreams of Bajwa appearing at the court of the Prophet and being given a file. Which implies that this General is a gift from God. But then, on the long road, those dreams turned into nightmares.

Now Bajwa was the Kattappa who killed Bahubali Imran Khan. His day of departure was celebrated as Youm-e-Nijat (the day of deliverance) by Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and followers. There were cakes and pastries to mark the occasion.

The day Bajwa handed over his danda to Munir, the PTI leaders found their voice. After months of mocking Mir Sadiq and Mir Jafar, it was realized that the Mir Jafar they had been referring to all along was Bajwa. Hardly a turnaround that no one saw coming.

It’s bad Bajwa but there was good Bajwa. The Bajwa who was on the same much-mentioned page for four years. Bajwa, whom the PTI leaders called their baap, but now it was time to find a new daddy. Bajwa, whose extension was imperative for the existence of Pakistan. And once he was done with his stint as COAS, even creating a CDS position was an option.

That’s how good he was for PTI. But then everything changed. Happily ever after remains a fairy tale.

Now Khan says one of his biggest mistakes was giving the army chief an extension. Agreed. So why, just two months ago, did he convince the government to grant another extension to Bajwa when it was a mistake? He accused his partner of four years or more of a double game with his rivals. These shikwas (complaints) are now met with jawab-e-shikwa (counter-complaint) of the retired general.

First, Bajwa through a source tells a reporter that Imran Khan used to call him boss in front of his subordinates. Then the rebuttal of never being interested in an extension follows. Bajwas personal views on Khan: a liar who is ehsan faramosh (ungrateful). Basically, it’s called jhooto ka IG (Inspector General of Liars). According to the boss, former PMs through his own pool of YouTubers deny such reverence. Then calls his ex-boss Hulk. And we thought their love story was better than Twilight. Both are likely to get saltier in the coming days. Hulk versus Handsome, to be continued.

Failed Project Imran

How did we get there ? These are the fruits of Imran’s failed project, launched to crush the political parties of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari. It was also a continuation of the 75-year itch the Pakistani establishment has had to destabilize its own country.

It was promised to be a 10-year plan, with Bajwa and former ISI DG Faiz Hameed taking turns as army chief, and their ultimate goal being to rig the elections and select Imran Khan as prime minister. Inspired by one-party rule in China and becoming a Brown Xi. In the process, they also abolish the parliamentary form of government and replace it with a presidential form. Parliamentary democracies can only work in Anglo-Saxon countries. We never got the note that neighboring India is an Anglo-Saxon country.

Prior to the 2018 elections, judges were armed by the ISI to issue rulings against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. A judge mentioned how Faiz Hameed said that if he did not rule against Nawaz, our two years of hard work would be wasted. And we all paid for that hard work for the next four years.

There was no leader of the opposition at the time who had not been put behind bars for political reasons. Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Hanif Abbasi was sentenced to life in prison in an ephedrine quota case in July 2018, four days before the election. The urgency was that the seat of Rawalpindi disputed by Abbasi be handed over to Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad. Which Bajwa now calls absolutely useless guy. Media management was the biggest part of pre-election rigging; public PMLN rallies were censored and programs were dropped from mainstream channels.

From the pre-election to the last four years of government, this group of faujis (soldiers) and their ladla (favorite) politician have worked hand in hand. Whether it is former ISPR DG Asif Ghafoor urging the media to report positively for six months, giving government time or making political assessments like, 2018 will be a year of tabdeeli (transformation) which was a slogan of the PTI. Or in the second half, Faiz Hameed shows up in Kabul with a cup of tea to promote himself: Don’t worry, everything will be fine. How things are going with the Afghan Taliban and the resurgence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) since then is no secret. Maybe that’s as good as Hameed’s early retirement.

All these men in uniform were acting like PTI workers. Yet in a farewell speech, Bajwa questioned why Indians don’t criticize their army like Pakistanis do. Well, to begin with, I never heard their army leaders bring a Bajwa doctrine. This called the 18th Amendment of the constitution, which gave autonomy to the provinces, more dangerous than the six points of Sheikh Mujib, the founder of Bangladesh. Also, never read how India’s COAS stands in line to get an egg omelet or which YouTuber he listens to when he shaves. I guess that’s why Bajwa doesn’t hear the Indians complaining about their chief. And I’m not even talking about the politics of all this!

The biggest beneficiary of those good times on the same page was Imran Khan from a tanga party to a former prime minister. Today it is laughable when Khan quotes Muhammad Ali Jinnah to General Asim Munir to talk about the role of the armed forces within the framework of the Constitution. All good, but was Imran Khan fast asleep when he used the same uniform for his chores?

The author is a freelance journalist from Pakistan. His Twitter handle is @nailainayat. Views are personal.

(Edited by Tarannum Khan)

