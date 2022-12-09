Trump news today – live: Top aides to former presidents could face criminal removals as DoJ calls contempt for his team





Congressman Mike Turner rejects Trump’s call to end the Constitution

The Jan. 6 Uprising Investigative Committee is considering criminal dismissals for at least four of former President Donald Trump’s associates, according to reports.

The four people potentially in line for criminal referrals are former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, attorney John Eastman, former Trump attorney and New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former department official of Justice Jeffrey Clark, sources told CNN.

It comes as Justice Department prosecutors are also urging a judge to hold Mr Trump’s team in contempt of court for failing to fully comply with a subpoena to return all documents at the center of the scandal earlier. This year.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has denounced the hostage swap deal which saw WNBA star Brittney Griner return from Russia in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout.

These latest developments come in a week of political and legal blows for Mr. Trump, who has seen his company found guilty of tax evasion; the likelihood of a criminal removal surface on the Capitol Riot; other classified documents appear in his possession; and his Georgia Senate nominee losing in the runoff election.

Rep Gosar deletes tweet endorsing Trump's call to end the Constitution

Mr. Gosar initially supported Mr. Trump’s insistence that the Constitution be terminated because Twitter limited the reach of the Hunter Biden scandal during the home stretch of the 2020 presidential election campaign.

It seems he later changed his mind about making such a public statement.

9 December 2022 08:35

Ivanka Trump's finances are no longer under judicial control…unlike other members of her family

Ivanka Trump will no longer have her professional finances overseen by the court-appointed comptroller tasked with preventing the Trump Organization from lying to banks or insurance companies or hiding assets from the New York State Attorney General , Letitia James, during her trial for fraud against the ex-presidents eponymous company is before the courts.

According to court documents, Ivanka Trump is now exempt from a November 4 court order barring the former president, his family and companies from selling, transferring or otherwise disposing of any non-cash assets listed on the statements of financial position of the investigation.

9 December 2022 07:35

ICYMI: Trump appears at Mar-a-Lago event with influencer QAnon

Liz Crokin continues to amplify a baseless conspiracy theory that emerged during the 2016 presidential election accusing Democratic officials and other figures of child sex abuse, a massive online conspiracy movement that has fueled the larger QAnon illusion.

9 December 2022 06:35

9 December 2022 06:06

Kentucky governor slams Trump, walks away from Biden

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky has slammed former President Donald Trump for dining with a white nationalist and quietly walked away from current President Joe Biden as he tries to force his way into his candidacy from 2023 to re-election in his Republican-dominated state.

9 December 2022 05:35

Flynn testifies in Georgia election inquiry

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn was in a downtown Atlanta courthouse on Thursday to testify before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally attempted to influence Georgia’s 2020 election.

Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, had tried not to appear before the panel.

9 December 2022 04:35

This is why Paul Whelan is being held in Russia

President Joe Biden has said his administration will never give up trying to free other Americans wrongfully detained by Russia, including former US Marine Paul Whelan, who has been detained in Russia since his arrest just after Christmas in 2018 on what US officials described as bogus espionage charges.

Joe Sommerlad explains what Mr. Whelan is accused of doing.

9 December 2022 03:35

Trump, who ignored Paul Whelan for two years, calls Griner stupid

Two years after his term in the White House ended without him mentioning his name, Donald Trump is now claiming that the Biden administrations’ prisoner swap to return wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner is a transaction stupid and totally one-sided because it did not include the United States. Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan.

9 December 2022 02:35

Former anti-abortion lobbyist tells House committee about stealth missionaries in Supreme Court

An evangelical minister and former longtime anti-abortion activist told members of Congress he helped recruit wealthy conservative donors to serve as stealth missionaries on the US Supreme Court, where they struck up friendships with conservative judges aligned with the group’s social and religious views.

9 December 2022 01:35

ICYMI: Trump Organization found guilty of criminal tax evasion

Jurors returned guilty verdicts on all charges included in an indictment filed last year against the Trump Corporation, the Trump Payroll Corporation and longtime Trump Organizations chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg.

Andrew Feinberg reports the verdict.

9 December 2022 00:35

