President Xi Jinping meets with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia





On the afternoon of December 8 local time, President Xi Jinping met with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia at Riyadh al-Yamamah Palace. President Xi Jinping said he was happy to visit Saudi Arabia again after six years and still remembers his last visit vividly. President Xi Jinping expressed his satisfaction to see the important consensus reached at the time on the development of China-Saudi relations translate into concrete cooperation. Sino-Saudi cooperation enjoys broad prospects. China views Saudi Arabia as an important force in the multipolar world and attaches great importance to developing a comprehensive strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia. China stands ready to further strengthen strategic communication and deepen all-level cooperation with Saudi Arabia to serve the development interests of both countries and safeguard world peace and stability. King Salman welcomed President Xi Jinping for his return visit to Saudi Arabia and said President Xi Jinping’s successful visit to Saudi Arabia in 2016 was truly memorable. In recent years, China and Saudi Arabia have made excellent progress in creating synergies between strategies and conducting bilateral cooperation in various fields. The two sides have reached important common understandings on many issues, and China’s interests are also those of Saudi Arabia. King Salman noted that he attaches great importance to relations with China and is ready to work with President Xi Jinping to advance Saudi Arabia’s comprehensive strategic partnership with China and offer more benefits to the two peoples sharing friendly relations. It is also conducive to regional and global peace, stability and tranquility. The two heads of state personally co-signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the People’s Republic of China and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and agreed to take turns hosting biennial meetings between the heads of state of both countries. Ding Xuexiang and Wang Yi attended the meeting.

