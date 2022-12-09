Jan. 6 panel reviewing criminal referrals for Trump, at least 4 more: reports





The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection is considering making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for former President Trump and at least four others, multiple news outlets reported Thursday.

CNN first reported that the Jan. 6 committee is considering making recommendations to the DOJ to launch criminal investigations or file charges against Trump, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, attorney John Eastman, former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark and former Trump attorney Rudy Giulani.

The committee has not decided who to refer to the department for prosecution and on what possible charges, multiple sources told CNN.

Bloomberg also reported that the committee is considering firing those five people, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The reports come after Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters Thursday that the committee will release its felony referral list and final report on the Dec. 21 attack. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the committee, told reporters that members were still deciding who should be included in the list.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California), another member, told CNN there was consensus among members on the referrals.

Referrals would not be binding and the DOJ would make the final decision to charge anyone.

Bloomberg reported that Thompson said the members would meet virtually over the weekend, and he expects them to decide then. He declined to say who the committee might recommend charges against, according to Bloomberg.

Meadows turned over more than 2,000 texts he sent and received between Election Day 2020 and Inauguration Day 2021 to the committee after receiving a subpoena last year, but he refused to cooperate further and to testify. The House voted to despise Meadows last December, but the DOJ ultimately declined to press charges against him over it.

The text messages would show Meadows talking with GOP leaders and members of the Trump family about what Trump should do after the election and during and after the insurgency, according to CNN.

Sanders will take a hard look at 2024 if Biden doesn't run: Top Republicans adviser asks watchdog to look at economic aid to Ukraine

Eastman sat to testify before the Jan. 6 committee, but repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. He played a significant role in trying to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, the committee revealed during one of its hearings.

Clark was the first witness to plead the Fifth before the committee. He reportedly attempted to send a letter to Georgia election officials outlining the Justice Department’s fabricated concerns about the state’s election results.

Giuliani allegedly tried to convince various state lawmakers, including in Georgia, of false allegations of voter fraud in an attempt to overturn the election results. He is the target of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Williss’ investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to nullify the state’s election results.

