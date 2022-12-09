Prime Minister Shehbaz slams Imran Khan after Daily Mail apology





After a UK publication Daily Mail apologized to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for posting an article accusing him of embezzling money, the Prime Minister took to Twitter to criticize PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his ” henchmen” for waging a smear campaign against him.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in his smear campaign that the PTI did not care if its actions brought a bad name in Pakistan and damaged its relations with a friendly country.

He said his critics mocked him and his family through their baseless allegations, but “I had my unwavering faith in Allah, for only He could expose their shameless lies.”

“I humbly bow to Allah (SWT) for my justification. For three long years, Imran and his minions went to every limit to assassinate my character. In their smear campaign, they did not care if their actions gave Pakistan a bad name and harmed its relations with a friendly country,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

“They mocked and laughed at me and my family through their baseless allegations, but I had unwavering faith in Allah, for only He could expose their outright lies. Misinformation and fake news have a lifespan. limited life and the truth is the ultimate winner. After NCA, the Daily Mail story has proven that,” the Prime Minister added.

The Daily Mail’s apology to Shehbaz Sharif

In a major development, British publication The Mail on Sunday and Mail Online news site on Thursday apologized to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for an error in an article he published on July 4, 2019 in which he accused Prime Minister of stealing British foreign aid money.

The article claimed that Shehbaz Sharif misappropriated funds provided by the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) for 2005 earthquake rehabilitation while he was chief minister of Punjab.

He said the prime minister had never been accused by the National Accountability Bureau of wrongdoing in relation to UK public money or DFID grants.

We are happy to clarify this and apologize to Mr Sharif for this error, Daily Mail added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Daily Mail did not apologize for the allegations of money laundering and TT scandal against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

