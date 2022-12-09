Politics
As Xi Jinping visits Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries seek to strengthen ties with China
Dubai:
Gulf Arab countries, Washington’s strategic partners, are strengthening ties with China as part of an eastward shift that involves diversifying their fossil fuel-heavy economies.
As a Gulf-China summit is held in Riyadh on Friday, AFP examines key areas of economic cooperation between the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the world’s second-largest economy.
Energy
By 2020, China had become one of the main trading partners of the GCC states, especially in the field of energy.
China imports hydrocarbons from Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, which alone accounted for 17% of the Asian giant’s oil imports in 2021.
Qatar supplies China with liquefied natural gas, a trade that has been bolstered by the global energy crisis resulting from the war in Ukraine.
In November, Qatar announced a 27-year natural gas deal with China worth more than $60 billion, saying it was the longest such deal to date.
Free trade negotiations
In July 2004, China and the GCC announced the launch of negotiations for a free trade agreement.
Nearly two decades later, and after nine rounds of talks, the sides have yet to reach a final agreement, despite pledging in January to “speed up the process”.
Friday’s Gulf-China summit is widely seen as an opportunity to restart negotiations.
Chinese trade relations are particularly strong with the United Arab Emirates, which is the Middle East’s largest market for Chinese goods and a major hub for exports of Chinese goods, especially to the rest of the Arab world.
Investment
Between 2005 and 2022, Chinese companies invested more than $107 billion in GCC states, according to data collected by the American Enterprise Institute.
The largest share of Chinese investment has gone to Saudi Arabia, the largest economy in the Arab world.
Investments in the kingdom have been valued at around $49.6 billion over the past 17 years, according to the think tank.
For its part, Saudi Arabia was the 12th largest investor in China in 2019, with nearly 2.3 billion dollars, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.
Gulf sovereign wealth funds are also increasingly turning to Asia.
In 2015, China and the United Arab Emirates agreed to establish a $10 billion joint investment fund. The UAE-China Joint Investment Cooperation Fund is managed by the Abu Dhabi Mubadala State Fund and two Chinese state institutions.
Weapons and technology
Under Washington’s watch, the GCC has also turned to China for technology and weapons as part of the region’s efforts to diversify its suppliers.
In February, the United Arab Emirates announced it would buy 12 attack jets from China, weeks after it threatened to cancel its purchase of F-35s from the United States.
In March, Saudi Arabia and China signed an agreement to jointly develop military drones in the oil-rich kingdom, according to Saudi media.
Eager to reduce their reliance on hydrocarbon sales, GCC leaders are also looking to China for technology collaboration.
Since 2019, most GCC telecom companies have signed 5G contracts with Huawei.
The company is controversial in Europe and the United States due to accusations that it is close to the Chinese military and that its technology could be used for espionage purposes, Beijing has denied.
