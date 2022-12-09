Manchester have no power to change their fortunes

For more expert analysis of Britain’s biggest stories, sign up for Blighty, our weekly subscriber-only newsletter.

J or to experience full effect Manchester, you have to arrive from somewhere other than London. Against the crowded capital city skyline, Manchester’s thriving collection of tall towers seem closer to Croydon, south London, than the City. Although its tram network is much more modern than the London Underground, Manchesters looks quaint and far from adequate for such a large conurbation. It is only in comparison with other cities in the North or the Midlands that the metropolis appears as a vision of urban prosperity.

Listen to this story. Enjoy more audio and podcasts on iOS Where android Your browser does not support element. Save time by listening to our audio articles while you multitask OKAY

Its economy is strong but, again, only in comparison to other towns in the north of England. Productivity in Greater Manchester, a group of ten boroughs centered on the city of Manchester, is nine-tenths of the UK average, which is driven heavily by London. International criteria are even less flattering. While London is about as wealthy as Paris, Manchester is poorer than most secondary cities in France and Germany (see chart). Manchester is therefore not a dazzling success. But that is precisely why it is important. As the home of nearly one in five people living in the north of England, it determines the fortunes of much of the country. Leveling up, the popular term for regional economic rebalancing popularized by the penultimate Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is either driven by Greater Manchester or is not happening at all. It is also important because, more than any other English conurbation, including London, Greater Manchester has plans for its future development, which most local politicians have bought into. The contrast with Britain’s chaotic national government is even more obvious. As Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, delicately puts it: We were very clear about the direction we were going, at a time when the government might not be. Despite the capture of certain powers from the center, however, local leaders do not have the means to achieve this. The town boomed in the 19th century, as its cotton mills sucked in workers from the rest of Britain and Ireland. The chaotic, disease-ridden metropolis has shocked observers like Alexis de Tocqueville and Friedrich Engels, the scion of a German cotton family who was sent there in an unsuccessful attempt to undermine their radical views.

Cotton gave Manchester a distinct shape and culture. At the end of the century, the city center was dominated by warehouses and showrooms. Railroad lines radiated to nearby towns, where much of the spinning was done. The effects on the metropolis have long outlasted the cotton industry. Manchester city center was home to fewer than 1,000 people in the 1980s, according to the local council. And the agglomeration never quite lost its sense of common purpose. This makes it different from other urban areas in Britain.

In 2009, the ten boroughs formed a mixed authority; in 2017, the entire region got an elected mayor. Collectively, they gained some influence over planning, transportation, health, and adult education, as well as very limited taxing powers. The identity of the territory seems to be reinforced. It’s fine to describe Salford or Wigan as Greater Manchester. If you were to call Coventry Greater Birmingham or Bath Greater Bristol you would be kicked out of town.

Because the post-industrial downtown was so sparsely populated, there was little to stop a rash of high-rise housing and office space. The collective population of the two most central boroughs, Manchester and Salford, has grown from 640,000 to 822,000 over the past two decades, with the fastest growth in the urban core.

Greater Manchester architects follow the saying that cities should try to maximize agglomeration effects. According to an independent review presented in 2009, urban businesses thrive not primarily because they are close to other businesses in the same industry, but because they can tap into a large pool of talent. The goal is to create a vibrant center and connect to it everywhere else.

The cities of Manchester and Salford have clearly benefited. Salford has used the proceeds of development to ward off the worst effects of austerity, says its mayor, Paul Dennett. Manchester seems to be developing a more ambitious culture. Since 2010 gcse results in the city went from the worst of all Greater Manchester boroughs to mediocre. Manchester now sends a higher proportion of young people to university than any borough except Trafford, which is far less poor (see map). The gradually expanding tram network connects the outlying boroughs to the city center, which has helped persuade people that their fortunes are tied to it. Rochdale wants downtown to explode, says John Blundell, a councilor there. His success drives people to climb the railway line to his plot, where houses are cheaper. Officials across the metropolis are now trying to push people and jobs to the generally poorer northern boroughs. The metropolis is almost a one-party state, with eight of its ten Labor-controlled boroughs. Its leaders are staunchly pro-development and shed few tears when fields give way to housing. This annoys some people. In Trafford, Marj Powner is campaigning to protect some soggy fields which, despite being part of Greater Manchester’s green belt, are slated for 5,000 homes and warehouses. Politicians argue that a small reduction in greenbelt land is necessary for economic growth, she says. Our premise is, let’s do a small net reduction in growth in order to protect the greenbelt. This is a very common point of view. In September The Economist asked Britons if they would rather have more homes or more control of local planning and protections for the countryside. They broke more than two to one for less development. But the opposition in Greater Manchester is less fierce than it could be. Nine of the ten boroughs have created a plan, called Places for Everyone, which accepts the government’s projection that 165,000 more homes should be built by 2037. The plan allows boroughs like Trafford to build less than their fair share, and others like Rochdale and Salford to build more. It may not survive exactly as written. Still, Greater Manchester seems more likely to get maximum development for minimum hassle than other metropolises.

Politicians are also pulling hard on the other major lever available to them: transport. Like all English cities outside of London, Greater Manchester has a mostly deregulated and privatized bus system. Next year it will become the first to introduce the bus franchise. Officials will decide routes and times; private companies will provide the services. The franchise should make public transport more coordinated and easier to use, which is crucial in a metropolis where 31% of households do not have a car. The problem, however, is that Manchester has no Underground to subsidize its franchised bus network and has failed to impose a congestion or pollution charge. It will probably depend on government subsidies.

This pattern, of Greater Manchester furiously innovating and trying to change its fortunes but continuing to depend on Westminster, is evident in other areas. The metropolis has set a target of 2038 to achieve net zero carbon emissions, which is unlikely. More realistically, Mr Burnham hopes that a program to build tens of thousands of new affordable carbon-free homes and retrofit others could provide decent jobs for Mancunians and give them expertise they can then sell to other cities. But that ambition, too, will likely require government funding.

His councils gained some health control in 2014 and set about trying to improve people’s diets and wean them off cigarettes. This may have had some effect: a recent study in the Lancet estimated that life expectancy in Greater Manchester increased by a fifth of a year between 2014 and 2019, compared to similar places. Other locally designed and centrally funded programs, known collectively as Working Well, appear to have improved the prospects of people unable to work due to illness.

But the health system is now grappling with the same issues of high demand and understaffing that plague the entire National Health Service, with few powerful local tools available. Ill health remains a huge economic problem as well as a personal scourge. In October, a metropolitan review found that rates of recent physical and mental illness explained three-quarters of the neighborhood variation in the employment rate.

Economic shocks tend to hit the people of Greater Manchester hard and reverberate for a long time. Before covid-19 hit, the metropolitan unemployment rate tracked the English rate almost precisely. He then jumped more than a percentage point over, where he got stuck. Now people are struggling with inflation. I don’t think I’ve seen people as desperate as me now, says Sarah Woolley at the Benchill Community Center in Wythenshawe, a massive housing estate in south Manchester. She speaks with 28 years of experience.

Greater Manchester is ahead of the rest when it comes to devising smart solutions to social and economic problems. But the resources available to local elected officials are not really up to the task. A telltale sign is that Mr Dennett, the Mayor of Salford, said a big benefit of the Greater Manchester authorities working together so effectively is that they can lobby the government in Westminster more effectively. We are one of the most centralized democracies in the western world, he says, by way of explanation. This tells you both why Manchester are doing relatively well and why they can’t take off.