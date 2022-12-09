Headscarf debate heats up ahead of Turkish vote

Turkey’s ruling party, of Islamic origin, will submit a constitutional amendment to parliament next week enshrining women’s right to wear the headscarf at work and in daily life, reigniting a hugely contentious issue in the officially secular state.

The highly politicized move by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AKP party comes six months before the next election – and an election that promises to be a close race.

The Muslim-majority country’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, sought to address the issue when he built contemporary Turkey on the ashes of the Ottoman Empire a century ago.

But headscarves still polarize Turks, exemplified in popular culture by the hit Netflix series “Ethos” in 2020.

“It’s fashionable now: every show must have a veiled woman,” sighs a courteous psychiatrist as she flips through the television channels, remote control in hand.

Erdogan’s 20-year tenure as prime minister and president has seen him champion the rights of conservative Muslims – including veiled women – after decades of more secular rule.

But it was his likely presidential rival from Atatürk’s secular CHP party who appeared to push Erdogan to consider constitutional changes that could be put to a referendum.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu – trying to woo Erdogan’s main supporters and deprive part of the AKP vote – accused the president of trying to “hold veiled women hostage”.

He acknowledged that the CHP had “made mistakes in the past” in mandating headscarf borders and now wanted to enshrine in law women’s right to cover in schools and at work.

Erdogan immediately went on the offensive.

“Is there discrimination against veiled or non-veiled women in schools or in the public service? Nope ! Erdogan said.

“We made it happen.”

Discouraged in the name of modernity when the modern Turkish republic rose from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire in 1923, headscarves were gradually banned from schools and offices.

The AKP began to change this in 2008, lifting the ban on universities, colleges, and later in the civil service, parliament and police.

Turkish women have overwhelmingly welcomed these measures, said historian Berrin Sonmez, who is also a strong advocate for women’s rights.

“Those who view the headscarf as a religious symbol that contradicts the tenets of secularism need to understand that (their thinking) is discriminatory,” Sonmez said.

“Forbidden or compulsory, the headscarf only violates women’s rights if the rules for wearing it are imposed by the state,” said Sonmez, who is veiled.

Weighed down by criticism from some feminists, veiled women would benefit from guarantees to remain safely covered while going to school or work, Sonmez said.

In the absence of more recent studies, she cited a 2012 survey showing that 65% of Turkish women wore a headscarf.

She estimates that half of them do today.

“Kilicdaroglu’s bill is an important way to stand up to Erdogan,” said Sonmez, who opposes the president.

Avid supporters of the women’s revolt movement rocking neighboring Iran, Turkish feminists largely see Erdogan’s headscarf efforts as an attempt to secure support from more conservative fringes.

“Both the secular headscarf ban and Erdogan’s ‘democratization package’ that lifted it were launched in the name of women’s emancipation,” wrote Gonul Tol, Turkey program director in the Middle East. Institute, based in the United States, in an online report.

“In reality, however, they both sought to impose their own version of the ideal woman on society,” she said.

Lifting the ban “was emblematic of Erdogan’s broader Islamist populist agenda”.

Tol suggested the 68-year-old leader “never really intended to liberate” women as he largely sees them as “mothers or wives, not individuals”.

“The key to truly liberating women is empowering them as individuals and legislating women’s right to choose.”

The debate rages on both sides.

A Turkish website, whose title translates to “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, is aimed at women who are forced to wear a headscarf and now want to take it off.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the AKP has publicly backed a series of protests supporting “defending the family” at the expense of LGBTQ rights.

Almost all the women present at these gatherings appear veiled.