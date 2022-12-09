Connect with us

Chinese President Xi Jinping faces challenges as government begins to ease Covid-19 restrictions

After months of dithering, China has begun to ease its zero-Covid restrictions.

The decision to lift many of the restrictions that have been in place for three years, including long periods of total lockdown in major cities like Shanghai, came following unprecedented protests in cities and university campuses in large parts of the world. China.

But there is no announcement of withdrawal from the zero-Covid policy yet.

The late November protests were unique in their nature as they marked the first public anger against a national policy.

Since the 1989 Tiananmen Square movement led by young Chinese citizens was brutally suppressed, no protest in China has sought to bring about political reform or criticize a national policy.

The recent protests were different in both scale and scope. These were spontaneous expressions of anger against a government policy affecting different groups of people in China.

More importantly, they were directed against a policy closely associated with the country’s current supremo, Xi Jinping, widely considered China’s most powerful leader for decades.

Anger and frustration that had been simmering for months surfaced on November 24 when a fire at a high-rise building in Urumqi, China’s Xinjiang province, left 10 dead and several injured.

Overnight, people’s anger over the tragic accident spread to different cities and universities and people took to the streets to protest the restrictions that had been put in place to enforce the zero-Covid policy.

As authorities began to lift numerous measures, Xi Jinping told a visiting delegation from the European Union that the student protests were over covid restrictions that have hampered their free movement for nearly three years.

At the initial stage, when the Covid virus emerged and Xi decided to eradicate the pandemic, most people supported him because the virus was unknown and there were no vaccines to deal with it.

China’s handling of the pandemic has also been highly praised by the Chinese people and many international agencies, especially when compared to the blunders of Donald Trump in the US and Boris Johnson in the UK.

The Johns Hopkins Hospital Research Center said there was one death in China per 100,000 people, compared to 300 deaths per 100,000 people in the United States.

But since earlier this year, when the Omicron virus became more infectious but less deadly and most countries began to ease restrictions and eventually lift their lockdowns, China’s tough measures seemed out of place.

However, as the zero-Covid policy was associated with Xi Jinping, Beijing got caught up in its own political rhetoric and was unable to remove the restrictions, fearing it would destroy its own record of maintaining a weak infection rate compared to western countries.

According to experts, the vaccination rate in China, especially among citizens aged 80 or over, is only around 40%. Most of them have not received the booster dose essential to make the Chinese vaccines against covid effective.

If it opens up and starts to return to the pre-covid situation, there is every chance that a large number of people will be affected and the increase in numbers could totally overwhelm the Chinese healthcare system.

The best option for China is therefore to import more effective vaccines from the West or obtain their licenses to produce them locally and ensure that most people get the vaccine.

But after bragging about his superior handling of the Covid-19 pandemic situation compared to Western countries, it will be difficult for Xi Jinping to eat humbly and import the vaccines from America or other European countries. .

On the other hand, the continuation of the restrictions in place will not only lead to wider resentment and possibly even more violent protests, but will also worsen the country’s economic situation.

Currently, the Chinese economy is facing its worst crisis in 40 years. Rising inflation and the youth unemployment rate, which has reached almost 20%, have been key elements that have spurred protests across the country.

The Chinese people’s resentment was reflected recently at the funeral of former Communist Party of China General Secretary Jiang Zemin. As news of his death broke last week, people began to mourn the death of Jiang, who died at the age of 96 from leukemia in Shanghai.

Jiang, who took charge of the period after the Tiananmen Square massacre, not only succeeded in calming the situation internally, but also ended China’s international isolation by mending barriers with states. States and normalizing bilateral relations.

But more importantly, he presided over a decade of rapid economic growth and prosperity, which, compared to the current situation, stands in stark contrast under the leadership of Xi Jinping.

At Jiang’s funeral this week, Xi Jinping called for national unity and the people to support his leadership to overcome the challenges China currently faces.

Will the set of restrictions he has started removing eventually lead to the zero-Covid policy being lifted, is a question that will be eagerly awaited by people in China and abroad.

Because the world’s second largest economy going into recession will not only affect China, but also many other countries that are already struggling under the impact of the ongoing war against Ukraine.

