Narendra Modi overwhelmingly wins the elections in Ahmedabad





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party won by a landslide crushing the elections in Ahmedabad, in a strong performance ahead of a nationwide vote expected in 2024. In its best-ever performance in the western state of around 60 million people, the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party won at least 147 seats in Gujarat’s 182-seat legislature, up from 99, and is expected to win nine more a once all the votes have been counted. in the elections in Ahmedabad. Modi campaigned in Gujarat, the state where he was chief minister for 12 years before becoming prime minister in 2014, and which voted on December 1 and 5. Thank you Gujarat. I am overwhelmed with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed the development policy and at the same time expressed a desire for this momentum to continue at a faster pace. I bow to Gujarats Jan Shakti. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2022 Thanking the people of Gujarat, Modi said on Twitter that he was “overwhelmed with great emotion” by the results. “People blessed the development policy and at the same time expressed a desire to want it to continue at a faster pace,” Modi tweeted. Narendra Modi was the state’s prime minister in 2002 when around 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in one of the worst outbreaks of sectarian violence in post-independence India. The once-mighty Congress party only managed 16 seats, its worst performance ever in the state. The BJP also took up the challenge of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which governs the capital New Delhi and Punjab and which hoped to expand its reach. He only won five seats. The BJP has ruled Gujarat continuously for 27 years, and the party and its allies run governments in 16 of India’s 28 states. The deep-pocketed party with a strong social media operation pulled out all the stops in the campaign, fielding many new faces including former Congressman Hardik Patel as well as the wife of a star cricketer. False election polls and false promises from the opposition have fallen flat before a government in power for 27 years. This victory is a reward given by the people of Gujarat to our Hon PM Thiru @Narendra Modi developmental model of avargals. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/sU2Q8SsIbP — K. Annamalai (@annamalai_k) December 8, 2022 Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a political analyst, said the result was all the more remarkable after the death of 135 people in a bridge collapse in Gujarat in October, blamed on corruption. Voters “see their well-being in the political security of Narendra Modi”, he told AFP. “This kind of result in Gujarat undoubtedly eases the BJP’s path to 2024 (national elections).” Earlier this year, the BJP won a strong victory in Uttar Pradesh to become the first party to win back-to-back elections in India’s most populous state, which also sends the most members to the national parliament. Read more: Silencing dissent at Modis India However, the BJP lost power to Congress in Himachal Pradesh, election results in the tiny northern state of around seven million people showed. The next national elections in the world’s largest democracy are scheduled for 2024, when Modi, 72, is set to seek a third term. AFP article with additional input from the Global Village Space press office.

