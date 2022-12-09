Politics
How to optimize India’s role at the G20
Political banter over the handling of events helped make India’s G20 presidency a contentious issue even before Delhi had taken off. That’s a shame. Leaders should ideally sit down to decide what India should be able to get out of the whole spectacle, at a time when literally every day counts. The government must make every rupee count, to position itself on the world stage, even by making friends and influencing people. A lot of things have to come together in government for this to happen.
Foreign Minister Jaishankar recently warned with characteristic bluntness that India should expect turbulence and volatility in the short to medium term, and hence the need for strong leadership. As for the first, look at the numbers. India’s current account balance recorded a deficit of $23.9 billion (2.8% of gross domestic product) in the first quarter, down from a surplus of $6.6 billion a year ago. Foreign exchange reserves fell sharply from some $631.53 billion at the start of the year. , falling to $529 billion in November due to the direct hit of the war in Ukraine and the costs of stabilizing the rupiah. This position will fluctuate somewhat. What is also worrying is the sharp drop in foreign direct investment (FDI), already under pressure after the pandemic. Globally, FDI fell by 35%, due to lockdowns, with this decline particularly directed towards developing economies where FDI fell by 58%. Investments rose sharply in 2021 as the world coped with the pandemic, with the rise only favoring the developed world, with major multinationals making record profits. FDI fell again exactly in the second quarter of the fiscal year, directly reflecting the effect of the war in Ukraine. The global economy is struggling, but the interesting part of all this mess is that there is still money to be made in some areas. Apart from the obvious ones like Saudi Arabia’s Aramco leading in terms of revenue, Apple, Big Tech and Chinese banks minted money. Qatar has signed some $28 billion in new natural gas extraction contracts. More modestly, India’s agricultural exports increased by 25%, a rise mitigated by heavy subsidies. Amid all of this is the grave urgency of climate change. Again, this affects the developing world much more, in terms of disease, food insecurity and loss of livelihoods. Overall, this is a triple whammy, which risks eroding governments’ best-laid plans. But there is a potential $56 trillion investment opportunity. As the G20 meets, government actions will affect people’s incomes, health and lives for the foreseeable future, which means a lot for the electoral future. In short, an inflection point.
In 1991 there was another inflection point. It was the burning war in Kargil, which exposed serious shortcomings in the management of national security, the general foundations of which had not changed since the recommendation of Lord Ismay and Lord Mountbatten. The Kargil review committee, headed by the not only brilliant, but bold K Subrahmanyam, has called for a thorough and speedy review of the national security system, observing that this should not be undertaken by an overburdened bureaucracy, but by a independent body of credible experts. , or a working group. The government, aware of the seriousness of the situation, has set up a group of ministers (defence, interior, finance and external affairs) thus giving the whole exercise the necessary ballast, and preventing it from sinking into a simple further commission of inquiry. This whole exercise not only set up a new national security system, it also got the government to know itself and what it wanted, and then implemented most of it, in a rare exercise in the world. government-wide. It’s something. In other words, the ultimate responsibility rested with the minister, not with a career bureaucrat.
We are now at another inflection point. As we can see, grave dangers lie ahead, as well as opportunities. Current decisions will make the difference between a ship at full sail and one that is sinking miserably. But actions cannot be taken alone. Even powerful countries understand that the current crisis requires everyone to work together. The G20 is the platform of choice, bringing together the major economies, which account for around 85% of global GDP, 75% of global trade and 65% of global population. It is the systemic influence. It should also be remembered that the G20 emerged from the Asian financial crisis of 1997-1999, which caused a double-digit drop in GDP in most developing countries. It also affected the profits of the major G-7 economies. These leaders then advised central bank governors to start holding meetings to respond to the crisis. This eventually led to the first official G20 summit. The Prime Ministers’ article set out the challenges of rolling back a zero-sum global mindset in the struggle for resources, linking this to Indian traditions of the panch tatva of earth, water, fire, air and space, and the absolute need for harmony between these elements within us and between us for our physical, social and environmental well-being. It ticks the boxes of the need to stop the war in Ukraine, to deal with the climate crisis, water scarcity, agricultural challenges, in fact everything. This requires working together on the ground, not just responsibility redistribution exercises like COP27, when developed countries refused to take on a burden they created that will cost the poorest countries between 160 and 340 billion US dollars by 2030 in fixed costs; interest groups that have refused to move decisively away from fossil fuels; and a host of critical issues including trade, market access and health.
But to gain maximum traction within the country, it is also imperative to ensure that our archaic laws like the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885 which, although amended, govern the telecommunications sector or the arduous overlap jurisdictions and interests where an environment department ostensibly protects a tree, while the power department cuts it down, preventing last mile delivery to the ground. Then there are issues like strategic road building or coal mining, where the policy is in stark contrast to stated climate obligations. But both technology and restructuring can be done to allow departments to pool, merge or cede powers to achieve a desired goal. In sum, another group of ministers who will sit together for the national interest to deliver on the promise of the G20 and beyond. The opposition could make their own public proposals. Either way, this is an exercise that must involve all political parties from the top, with the responsibility that comes with it. Bureaucracy should only help to implement. Spurred on from the top, ministers might simply discover that it is possible to both win elections and govern with greater monetary benefits.
The article was written by Tara Kartha, Fellow Emeritus of the Institute of Peace and Conflict Relations.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-insight/economy/how-to-optimise-india-s-role-in-g20-101670577059180.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How to optimize India’s role at the G20
- Hrithik Roshan and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan share conversation at Jeddah festival | Bollywood
- Sanctions have a “devastating effect,” says the former Russian minister
- Narendra Modi overwhelmingly wins the elections in Ahmedabad
- Quiz to identify Bollywood films about the courage of a mother from a single photo
- Women’s Basketball Meeting at No. 6 UConn Falls Just Short, 69-64
- 13 best New Year’s dresses
- Iran has executed a man arrested during the recent anti-government protests #iran #mahsaamini
- Chinese President Xi Jinping faces challenges as government begins to ease Covid-19 restrictions
- Entertainment on the Peninsula this weekend
- Q&A: Why Alleima Acquired Endosmart
- Ondo Para-Table Tennis coach happy with performance The Sun Nigeria