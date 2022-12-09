How to optimize India’s role at the G20

Political banter over the handling of events helped make India’s G20 presidency a contentious issue even before Delhi had taken off. That’s a shame. Leaders should ideally sit down to decide what India should be able to get out of the whole spectacle, at a time when literally every day counts. The government must make every rupee count, to position itself on the world stage, even by making friends and influencing people. A lot of things have to come together in government for this to happen.

Foreign Minister Jaishankar recently warned with characteristic bluntness that India should expect turbulence and volatility in the short to medium term, and hence the need for strong leadership. As for the first, look at the numbers. India’s current account balance recorded a deficit of $23.9 billion (2.8% of gross domestic product) in the first quarter, down from a surplus of $6.6 billion a year ago. Foreign exchange reserves fell sharply from some $631.53 billion at the start of the year. , falling to $529 billion in November due to the direct hit of the war in Ukraine and the costs of stabilizing the rupiah. This position will fluctuate somewhat. What is also worrying is the sharp drop in foreign direct investment (FDI), already under pressure after the pandemic. Globally, FDI fell by 35%, due to lockdowns, with this decline particularly directed towards developing economies where FDI fell by 58%. Investments rose sharply in 2021 as the world coped with the pandemic, with the rise only favoring the developed world, with major multinationals making record profits. FDI fell again exactly in the second quarter of the fiscal year, directly reflecting the effect of the war in Ukraine. The global economy is struggling, but the interesting part of all this mess is that there is still money to be made in some areas. Apart from the obvious ones like Saudi Arabia’s Aramco leading in terms of revenue, Apple, Big Tech and Chinese banks minted money. Qatar has signed some $28 billion in new natural gas extraction contracts. More modestly, India’s agricultural exports increased by 25%, a rise mitigated by heavy subsidies. Amid all of this is the grave urgency of climate change. Again, this affects the developing world much more, in terms of disease, food insecurity and loss of livelihoods. Overall, this is a triple whammy, which risks eroding governments’ best-laid plans. But there is a potential $56 trillion investment opportunity. As the G20 meets, government actions will affect people’s incomes, health and lives for the foreseeable future, which means a lot for the electoral future. In short, an inflection point.

In 1991 there was another inflection point. It was the burning war in Kargil, which exposed serious shortcomings in the management of national security, the general foundations of which had not changed since the recommendation of Lord Ismay and Lord Mountbatten. The Kargil review committee, headed by the not only brilliant, but bold K Subrahmanyam, has called for a thorough and speedy review of the national security system, observing that this should not be undertaken by an overburdened bureaucracy, but by a independent body of credible experts. , or a working group. The government, aware of the seriousness of the situation, has set up a group of ministers (defence, interior, finance and external affairs) thus giving the whole exercise the necessary ballast, and preventing it from sinking into a simple further commission of inquiry. This whole exercise not only set up a new national security system, it also got the government to know itself and what it wanted, and then implemented most of it, in a rare exercise in the world. government-wide. It’s something. In other words, the ultimate responsibility rested with the minister, not with a career bureaucrat.

We are now at another inflection point. As we can see, grave dangers lie ahead, as well as opportunities. Current decisions will make the difference between a ship at full sail and one that is sinking miserably. But actions cannot be taken alone. Even powerful countries understand that the current crisis requires everyone to work together. The G20 is the platform of choice, bringing together the major economies, which account for around 85% of global GDP, 75% of global trade and 65% of global population. It is the systemic influence. It should also be remembered that the G20 emerged from the Asian financial crisis of 1997-1999, which caused a double-digit drop in GDP in most developing countries. It also affected the profits of the major G-7 economies. These leaders then advised central bank governors to start holding meetings to respond to the crisis. This eventually led to the first official G20 summit. The Prime Ministers’ article set out the challenges of rolling back a zero-sum global mindset in the struggle for resources, linking this to Indian traditions of the panch tatva of earth, water, fire, air and space, and the absolute need for harmony between these elements within us and between us for our physical, social and environmental well-being. It ticks the boxes of the need to stop the war in Ukraine, to deal with the climate crisis, water scarcity, agricultural challenges, in fact everything. This requires working together on the ground, not just responsibility redistribution exercises like COP27, when developed countries refused to take on a burden they created that will cost the poorest countries between 160 and 340 billion US dollars by 2030 in fixed costs; interest groups that have refused to move decisively away from fossil fuels; and a host of critical issues including trade, market access and health.

But to gain maximum traction within the country, it is also imperative to ensure that our archaic laws like the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885 which, although amended, govern the telecommunications sector or the arduous overlap jurisdictions and interests where an environment department ostensibly protects a tree, while the power department cuts it down, preventing last mile delivery to the ground. Then there are issues like strategic road building or coal mining, where the policy is in stark contrast to stated climate obligations. But both technology and restructuring can be done to allow departments to pool, merge or cede powers to achieve a desired goal. In sum, another group of ministers who will sit together for the national interest to deliver on the promise of the G20 and beyond. The opposition could make their own public proposals. Either way, this is an exercise that must involve all political parties from the top, with the responsibility that comes with it. Bureaucracy should only help to implement. Spurred on from the top, ministers might simply discover that it is possible to both win elections and govern with greater monetary benefits.

The article was written by Tara Kartha, Fellow Emeritus of the Institute of Peace and Conflict Relations.